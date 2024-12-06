Candidate Who Torched $1 Billion-Plus on Disastrous Campaign Tells Dems to Use 'Limited Resources' Wisely

He's DONE: Obama Tries Blaming the RIGHT for Distrust/Division in U.S. and HOOBOY...
Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Marton

The Harris-Walz campaign was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for the Democrats, and in spite of having raised well over a billion dollars, they still somehow ended up in debt:

The Harris campaign kicked off in earnest at the beginning of August, after President Biden dropped out of the race amid mounting concern over his mental acuity and age. The Harris campaign raised about $1.4 billion across her few months as the Democratic nominee, but allegedly faces $20 million in debt, according to sources who spoke to Politico.

The Republican Party is hoping that the Dems keep Harris on board as their financial and policy adviser, and Kamala's off to a good start with this advice to a group of Democrats she spoke to this week: 

Hey, how did those resources get so limited? 

Delivering rare public remarks since her election loss to President-elect Donald Trump last month, Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday stopped by an annual conference of more than 300 Black state legislators, policymakers and community leaders from around the country to encourage them to stay committed to their work in what she said would be an “important year.” 

[...]

“It is going to be an important year next year and I know that’s part of what the conference has been about, to think about how we are going to use the limited resources we have to serve the greatest number of people and to lift folks up,”

Maybe Kamala should ask Oprah and other celebs for some of the money back to help replenish the depleted coffers. 

It's just so special.

We hope so!

