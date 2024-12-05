Well, Ain't THAT Convenient? Just GUESS Who Has Ties to 'Business Development' in...
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Sotomayor's False Equivalency

Elizabeth Warren's Reason Pete Hegseth 'Must Not Be SecDef' Accidentally KOs Biden (and Austin)

Doug P.  |  8:58 AM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Imagine being so afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome and its offshoot, Trump Nominees Insanity Disorder that you cite data from when Joe Biden has been in office and use that as a reason to not support Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of Defense. 

That's exactly what Elizabeth Warren did here, and she seems to think this makes Pete Hegseth look bad but only proves that massive reforms are needed: 

That's why "Pete Hegseth should not be the Defense Secretary"? If Warren made any point with that post, it's that Lloyd Austin should not be the Defense Secretary, and Biden, as Commander in Chief of the military, should have some explaining to do. 

Gee, Liz, who's been in charge of the military since early 2021?

Right?

Heap big FAIL for Fauxcahontas!

Yeah, Liz sure didn't think that one through, but that's not unusual.

Warren should also have a chat with the current commander in chief of the U.S. military... when he wakes up.

All the problems the country faces make more sense with each passing day. Fortunately, the current administration's days are numbered. 

