Elizabeth Warren's Reason Pete Hegseth 'Must Not Be SecDef' Accidentally KOs Biden (and Austin)

Imagine being so afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome and its offshoot, Trump Nominees Insanity Disorder that you cite data from when Joe Biden has been in office and use that as a reason to not support Donald Trump's choice for Secretary of Defense.

Advertisement

That's exactly what Elizabeth Warren did here, and she seems to think this makes Pete Hegseth look bad but only proves that massive reforms are needed:

In 2023, over 29,000 active-duty troops were sexually assaulted, including more than 6 in every 100 women in the military.



Many servicemembers never report these crimes. The rates of assault are estimated to be up to 4x higher.



Pete Hegseth must not be the Defense Secretary. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 4, 2024

That's why "Pete Hegseth should not be the Defense Secretary"? If Warren made any point with that post, it's that Lloyd Austin should not be the Defense Secretary, and Biden, as Commander in Chief of the military, should have some explaining to do.

"These terrible things happened under the Biden administration and Lloyd Austin's leadership. Therefore, Pete Hegseth must not be Secretary of Defense."



LOL...wut? https://t.co/kq0WLvgypt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2024

Gee, Liz, who's been in charge of the military since early 2021?

Whoever the POTUS and Secretary of Defense were at the time should be held accountable! — AmErican (@Flipper628) December 4, 2024

Right?

Chief makes excellent case for why we need Pete Hegseth. She needs to put down the firewater. https://t.co/3bpa4zm2DK — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 5, 2024

Heap big FAIL for Fauxcahontas!

How can Pocahontas be this dumb?



She claiming sexual assaults are happening so we should leave the military as is?



What a clown show — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) December 4, 2024

Yeah, Liz sure didn't think that one through, but that's not unusual.

Warren should also have a chat with the current commander in chief of the U.S. military... when he wakes up.

Hey Pocahontas, who was the President in 2023? https://t.co/iyKKqcLB9B pic.twitter.com/K9SzGCk6jL — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) December 5, 2024

All the problems the country faces make more sense with each passing day. Fortunately, the current administration's days are numbered.