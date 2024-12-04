WH Decisions About Who Else Gets a Presidential Pardon Might or Might Not Involve Joe Biden

Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo
Doug P.  |  5:47 PM on December 04, 2024
Sarah D.

As everybody now knows, President Biden issued a pardon to his son Hunter that goes all the way back to 2014. It sounds like somebody is a bit nervous about what the incoming administration is going to discover about the Biden family and some legal CYA is going on. 

There will no doubt be more pardons, possibly involving other Biden family members, but Politico has reported that even though the president decided to pardon his son after long insisting that he would not, he might not be fully involved in other pardon decisions: 

The person with the title of president might not actually be involved in who ends up getting a presidential pardon? That sounds about right considering what we've seen the last few years. 

Maybe they'd like Biden to be involved but nobody wants to wake him up

From Politico

The deliberations touch on pardoning those currently in office, elected and appointed, as well as former officials who’ve angered Trump and his loyalists.

Those who could face exposure include such members of Congress’ Jan. 6 Committee as Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Trump has previously said Cheney “should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Also mentioned by Biden’s aides for a pardon is Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a lightning rod for criticism from the right during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Wing deliberations have been organized by White House counsel Ed Siskel but include a range of other aides, including chief of staff Jeff Zients. The president himself, who was intensely focused on his son’s pardon, has not been brought into the broader pardon discussions yet, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

In a year or two somebody will write a book about how bad things really were, and they'll have been even worse than it currently appears.

One thing's almost for certain: Jill Biden is probably far more involved in the process than Joe.

Whoever's making the decisions in the White House, it's amazing what we're seeing:

Unreal.

Reportedly the "preemptive pardons" could go to not just other Biden family members, but the likes of Adam Schiff, Dr. Fauci, Liz Cheney and others. It's almost as if the Democrats seem to think there's some wrongdoing that might be exposed in the future. 

