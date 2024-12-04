Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Attempt to Explain Why Trump Doesn't Have a Mandate Is a Giant FAIL

It's almost one full month since the 2024 election took place, and a district in California just finished counting votes. You won't be surprised to learn that the longer the counting went on the better the Democrat ended up doing, and just like that the Republicans were out of a House seat:

BREAKING: Democrat Adam Gray wins election to U.S. House in California's 13th Congressional District, beating incumbent John Duarte. #APRaceCall at 12:51 a.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 4, 2024

The Democrats (and their stenographers in the legacy media of course) are continuing to exhibit some serious cope, and Dem Rep. Ted Lieu wants people to stop with the "mandate" talk about Trump and the Republicans, partly because a California Dem was declared the winner in that House race after a month of counting:

Democrats gained seats in Congress. At the beginning of this term Dems had 213 seats. Next term we will have 215 seats.



Trump is at less than 50% of the popular vote.



This was not a landslide election. The GOP does not have a mandate. Voters want both parties to work together. https://t.co/omfoijxmpY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 4, 2024

Trump won by making big gains in many demographics, took every swing state, won the Electoral College big and "popular vote, the GOP took the Senate and retained the House -- sounds kind of like a "mandate" to us.

Harris did not flip a SINGLE county



That hasn’t been done since 1932



It takes an impressive level of suck to do that pic.twitter.com/em7tcLqXSe — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) December 4, 2024

It helped that the Democrats had a uniquely awful tandem at the top of their presidential ticket this year after showing Joe the door.

Trump won the EC.

Trump won the popular vote.

They won the senate.

They won the House.

They won all 7 battleground states.

They increased Republican voting in every single state.



If this was a football game, the final score would be:

35-7.



America has spoken. — 80w Zoe (@80wZoe) December 4, 2024

And Lieu would be screaming, "it was NOT a blowout! It was a close game!"