Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Attempt to Explain Why Trump Doesn't Have a Mandate Is a Giant FAIL

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on December 04, 2024
Sarah D.

It's almost one full month since the 2024 election took place, and a district in California just finished counting votes. You won't be surprised to learn that the longer the counting went on the better the Democrat ended up doing, and just like that the Republicans were out of a House seat: 

The Democrats (and their stenographers in the legacy media of course) are continuing to exhibit some serious cope, and Dem Rep. Ted Lieu wants people to stop with the "mandate" talk about Trump and the Republicans, partly because a California Dem was declared the winner in that House race after a month of counting: 

Trump won by making big gains in many demographics, took every swing state, won the Electoral College big and "popular vote, the GOP took the Senate and retained the House -- sounds kind of like a "mandate" to us.

It helped that the Democrats had a uniquely awful tandem at the top of their presidential ticket this year after showing Joe the door.

And Lieu would be screaming, "it was NOT a blowout! It was a close game!"

