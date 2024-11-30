Tom Homan Sends an Accountability Warning to U.N. and Any Others Complicit in the Border Invasion

Remember weeks before the election when Team Harris laughably tried to portray the Democrat nominee as the "law and order candidate" who is a "tough former prosecutor"? That was always a complete joke coming from the side that let millions stream into the U.S. illegally and raised bail money for violent rioters.

The Democrats are about to see what actual law and order when it comes to tackling the illegal immigration problem looks like, and the pro-sanctuary city lefties are saying they'll be defiant, and incoming border czar Tom Homan has reminded them they're breaking federal laws and could face jail time if they don't cooperate.

But Democrats in the U.S. aren't the only ones who have been put on notice. The U.N. and any other countries or entities who have perpetuated the border invasion (what's even more maddening is that it was all at the invitation of Biden and Harris) are also facing accountability. Homan just keeps the awesomeness coming:

OH SNAP!!! Tom Homan just said the Trump admin will investigate & punish any foreign countries involved in the border invasion.



"People are going to be held accountable... What did the United Nations have to do with this open border crisis? What NGOs were involved in this?"🔥



I… pic.twitter.com/tNYF6T7ztk — George (@BehizyTweets) November 30, 2024

The full post from @BehizyTweets:

Tom Homan just said the Trump admin will investigate & punish any foreign countries involved in the border invasion. "People are going to be held accountable... What did the United Nations have to do with this open border crisis? What NGOs were involved in this?" I didn't think I could get any more excited about the next four years. The UN and a lot of organizations funded by dark money were definitely involved in the invasion, and it's about time they got dealt with.

According to a House Judiciary report, Homan and the DHS under Trump are going to have plenty of accountability to pursue, and this is just with the United Nations:

In less than four years, President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris have released into the United States nearly 5.8 million illegal aliens.1 At least 1.9 million additional illegal aliens entered the country as “gotaways” by evading apprehension entirely.2 With the Biden-Harris Administration allowing nearly eight million illegal aliens to enter the United States since January 2021, the American people have watched as the Administration erased any semblance of border security and made a mockery of immigration enforcement. As Americans rightly objected to the Administration’s open-borders policies, the images of mass illegal immigration and chaos at the southwest border became a political liability for President Biden and Vice President Harris. But rather than fix the actual problem of illegal immigration, the Biden-Harris Administration engaged in misdirection—teaming up with open-borders bureaucrats at the United Nations to allow aliens to bypass the southwest border altogether. [...] At least $81.7 million in U.S. taxpayer funding spent by the open-borders United Nations to allow illegal aliens to bypass the southwest border and fly directly into the United States. Migration centers set up throughout Central and South America staffed by U.N. bureaucrats. Nearly 70,000 aliens referred for potential resettlement in the United States.

Biden and Harris allowed the U.S. borders to be invaded and U.S. taxpayers helped make it happen. The election earlier this month showed just how much the taxpayers appreciated the dereliction of duty from the Democrats.

It’s pretty safe to say not to ever mess with Tom Homan. https://t.co/PCXHj1L4o3 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 30, 2024

Pass the popcorn. January 20th isn't very far off.