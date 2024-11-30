Hillary Clinton Said 'If They've Committed a Crime Deport Them' (Does She Still Agree?)

After Campaign of Lies and Flip-Flops, Dems Decide Kamala's Ongoing Fundraising Is What's...
Doug P.  |  1:07 PM on November 30, 2024

One of the big reasons the Democrats lost by a large margin in the election earlier this month is the issue of the Biden-Harris administration's dereliction of duty when it comes to keeping the southern border secure. 

If the Democrats wouldn't have gone completely insane on the border issue things might have turned out differently for them (probably not this time though because there was also the issue of the economy and the Dem candidate ran the worse campaign ever). 

Sean Hannity shared a reminder of a time not all that long ago when even Hillary Clinton sounded more like Tom Homan and less like Alejandro Mayorkas. Though if somebody entered illegally, they have by definition committed a crime: 

Maybe an adventurous reporter can ask Hillary if she still agrees with that. 

All the Dems had to do was not lose their minds but they just couldn't do it.

Bill Clinton used to talk the same way:

But this year both Bill and Hillary supported the open borders administration because of the usual "party over country" attitude.

