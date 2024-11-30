FAIL: Tom Elliott Flashes Back to Dems & Hack Media Predictions After Elon Musk Bought Twitter

The list of Democrat and media prediction fails in the last few years is incredibly long, and right near the top are claims about what would happen to Twitter(X) after Elon Musk bought the company and turned it into a free speech platform that the Left could no longer use to throttle dissent.

@tomselliott has another great supercut of Dem and media fails, which also shows that the "cesspool" talking point quickly made the rounds. Watch, point, and laugh:

Remember when the corporate media assured us @ElonMusk was destroying Twitter/X? pic.twitter.com/GyV5fStbBA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 30, 2024

CNN's eternally wrong Oliver Darcy was again, of course, wrong about where Twitter was headed after Musk took over the platform:

“Twitter is really in an ever quickening death spiral” — @oliverdarcy, Oct. 31, 2022 https://t.co/XUSFTS7Ydj — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 30, 2024

Meanwhile, it's the lib media that's in a death spiral (looking at you, CNN and MSNBC).

Wow! Some of those comments sound like actionable defamation, @elonmusk — Probable Spam (@LaserJock_619) November 30, 2024

Most of MSNBC's shows could be titled "Actionable Defamation."

The memo went out. — Warrior Mentor (@WarriorMentor) November 30, 2024

It never fails, and yet the legacy media wonder why they have so much trouble being taken seriously anymore.

The media desperately tried to destroy Trump and Elon, and failed miserably. — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) November 30, 2024

Some of those same lefties self-deported from X after the election, proving again that nature is healing.