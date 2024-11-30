Worth a Thousand Words: Biden Pictured Carrying Book by Rabid Anti-Israel Obama Bro...
FAIL: Tom Elliott Flashes Back to Dems & Hack Media Predictions After Elon Musk Bought Twitter

Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on November 30, 2024
Meme

The list of Democrat and media prediction fails in the last few years is incredibly long, and right near the top are claims about what would happen to Twitter(X) after Elon Musk bought the company and turned it into a free speech platform that the Left could no longer use to throttle dissent. 

@tomselliott has another great supercut of Dem and media fails, which also shows that the "cesspool" talking point quickly made the rounds. Watch, point, and laugh: 

CNN's eternally wrong Oliver Darcy was again, of course, wrong about where Twitter was headed after Musk took over the platform:

Meanwhile, it's the lib media that's in a death spiral (looking at you, CNN and MSNBC). 

Most of MSNBC's shows could be titled "Actionable Defamation."

It never fails, and yet the legacy media wonder why they have so much trouble being taken seriously anymore.

Some of those same lefties self-deported from X after the election, proving again that nature is healing. 

