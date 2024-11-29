So. Much. WINNING! Unclear if Rob Reiner Self-Deported Yet Because of Trump, but His X Account Did

VIP
Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on November 29, 2024
Twitter

As you already know, we've known Rob Reiner as a founding member of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump "Resistance" for many years now. But the most recent election seems to have done him in. 

On November 5th, Reiner tweeted "Kamala Harris will be the 47th President of the United States." That post is no longer available. You know how the election went after that. A couple weeks later, Reiner broke his X silence with a post that included "now that America has elected a Convicted Felon with Authoritarian proclivities, I fear that Democracy’s return won’t be any time soon."

"Democracy" is fine, but Reiner's return apparently is the one that won't be any time soon.

Shortly after Trump soundly defeated Harris, Reiner, seemingly temporarily at the time, abandoned his Twitter account for the more comforting climes of Bluesky. However, Reiner was displeased to discover that there were also differing opinions at that site:

At that time, Reiner still had a Twitter(X) account he could return to.

Not anymore:

Uh oh! Did something go wrong? Reiner was among celeb lefties "threatening" (emptier threats were never made) to leave the country if Trump was elected. Has that happened, or is it only his X account that's fled?

"Self-deported from X." Legit LOL to that one!

There's always the hope that Reiner will return to entertain conservatives with his anti-Trump meltdowns. 

