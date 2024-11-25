Tom Homan Confirms to Mark Levin ANOTHER Way Trump Will Handle Defiant Sanctuary State/City Dems

You LOSE Credibility! WATCH Whoopi Goldberg Shut Ana Navarro DOWN When She Starts...
Doug P.  |  1:43 PM on November 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Pro-"Sanctuary" Democrats like the governor of New Mexico and mayor of Boston, Massachusetts have said they'll be defiant after Donald Trump takes office and the deportation of criminal illegals begins. Incoming border czar Tom Homan made it clear recently what would be expected of local leaders after Trump takes office: 

Mayor Mike Johnston recently said he'd be willing to go to jail in order to "shield migrants" from the Trump administration:

Denver’s mayor has vowed to shield migrants in his sanctuary city from mass deportation by using local cops and 50,000 residents “stationed at the county line” — calling it a “Tiananmen Square moment.”

“More than us having [federal agents] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” Democratic Mayor Mike Johnston recently told the outlet Denverite — after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to undertake mass deportations of illegal migrants across the US.

Using local police in an attempt to keep federal authorities from enforcing the law seems pretty on-brand for the Democrats these days, especially considering the fact the Left was claiming to be the party of "law and order" ahead of the election earlier this month. 

However, Homan made it clear that there will be another tool in Trump's toolbox when it comes to dealing with uncooperative sanctuary city Dems, and that's money -- lots of money: 

We'll see how fast losing all those federal dollars makes those Dems get a little more cooperative. Meanwhile ordinary taxpayers should continue to be furious that their tax dollars are being used to fund Democrat "sanctuaries" for illegals. 

January 20th can't get here fast enough.

