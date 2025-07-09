Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking Point on Israel-Hamas War

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 09, 2025
Meme

As the war between Israel and Hamas/Iran continues, the Left continues to scream that Israel is committing 'genocide' against Palestinians.

It's a lie, but that's what the Left does best, especially when it comes to Israel.

So here's a thread reminding us that Hamas losing a war it started is not, in fact, genocide:

Let's go:

Especially when they use innocent women and children as human shields.

And then violating the ones they do agree to.

They've chosen not to end it.

Correct.

Not remotely a genocide.

And the Left never calls out those militants.

Release the hostages.

Anyone who trusts the 'Gaza Health Ministry' is gullible or stupid.

Or both.

They launched a war they couldn't win and now play the victim.

Let us play our tiny violin for them.

Because it's not, and never was.

Mic. Drop.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

