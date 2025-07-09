'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking Point on Israel-Hamas War

As the war between Israel and Hamas/Iran continues, the Left continues to scream that Israel is committing 'genocide' against Palestinians.

It's a lie, but that's what the Left does best, especially when it comes to Israel.

So here's a thread reminding us that Hamas losing a war it started is not, in fact, genocide:

It might not be a genocide…



🧵 pic.twitter.com/BPmhBC1tf7 — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Let's go:

If the victims’ leaders glorify the deaths of women and children as necessary sacrifice and invite more, it might not be a genocide. pic.twitter.com/HFXcViQ5KT — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Especially when they use innocent women and children as human shields.

If the victims’ leaders keep rejecting ceasefire offers, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

And then violating the ones they do agree to.

If the victims’ leaders could have ended it at any moment since it all started, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

They've chosen not to end it.

If the birth rate exceeds the death rate, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Correct.

If pudgy adults are seen flaunting the gaunt bodies of children suffering from congenital diseases as evidence of starvation, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Not remotely a genocide.

If the militants refuse to wear uniforms and embed themselves among civilians because they know that’s the only way they’ll survive military aggression, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

And the Left never calls out those militants.

If the victims are holding on to enemy civilian hostages as a bargaining chip, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Release the hostages.

If all the hospitals are destroyed yet still manage to report precise casualty counts on an hourly basis, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Anyone who trusts the 'Gaza Health Ministry' is gullible or stupid.

Or both.

If the claim of genocide is based on evidence procured and controlled by the genocidal death cult that launched the war in the first place, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

They launched a war they couldn't win and now play the victim.

Let us play our tiny violin for them.

If it doesn’t meet the legal definition of genocide, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Because it's not, and never was.

If a bunch of far left apologists, right wing podcasters, and moral relativists in between call it a genocide while refusing to acknowledge other actual genocides, it might not be a genocide. — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) July 9, 2025

Mic. Drop.

