Monday Morning Meme Madness

'This Can't Be Over Soon Enough': Biden's Final Pardoning of the Turkeys Went as Expected

Doug P.  |  12:28 PM on November 25, 2024
There's been a joke going around that the president's son was hoping the two turkey's his father pardoned today were named "Hunter" and "Biden":

However, that wasn't the case today at the White House when Biden had his final pardoning of the turkeys Thanksgiving event at the White House:

It was basically another episode of "Joe vs. Teleprompter":

There's something about Biden speaking with the sound of turkeys in the background that's pretty much perfect.

Is it January 20th yet? 

Anybody who put "tater tot hotdish" in a teleprompter for Joe was daring him to mess it up. 

The Biden White House seems to be trying to leave the incoming administration with as big of an international mess as possible on their way out the door. 

All is well!

