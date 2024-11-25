'This Can't Be Over Soon Enough': Biden's Final Pardoning of the Turkeys Went as Expected

There's been a joke going around that the president's son was hoping the two turkey's his father pardoned today were named "Hunter" and "Biden":

Hunter Biden will be wearing a turkey costume all week in hopes of securing a pardon pic.twitter.com/hW4pW30qzq — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 25, 2024

However, that wasn't the case today at the White House when Biden had his final pardoning of the turkeys Thanksgiving event at the White House:

President Biden pardons turkeys Peach and Blossom for his last Thanksgiving event https://t.co/VgHHqUtSJs — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2024

It was basically another episode of "Joe vs. Teleprompter":

There's something about Biden speaking with the sound of turkeys in the background that's pretty much perfect.

Biden, struggling to read from his teleprompter at the annual turkey pardon, botches the "tater tot hot dish" line in a disgusting affront to Midwesterners pic.twitter.com/kKLyX2L11l — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2024

Is it January 20th yet?

Anybody who put "tater tot hotdish" in a teleprompter for Joe was daring him to mess it up.

Heh. This can't be over soon enough. There's this gibberish and in the meantime they're trying to provoke World War III. Amazing. https://t.co/x7Fb4F8lXC — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 25, 2024

The Biden White House seems to be trying to leave the incoming administration with as big of an international mess as possible on their way out the door.

Biden still has the nuclear codes — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) November 25, 2024

The turkey probably wanted to be killed during this speech — 50 Trump (@Real50Trump) November 25, 2024

The turkeys have a stutter. https://t.co/gec9eRHFGy — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 25, 2024

All is well!