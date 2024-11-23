WH's 'Building a Better Future' Post With Pic of Kamala Harris Waving Goodbye Sends a Message

VIP
Doug P.  |  2:26 PM on November 23, 2024
Twitchy

Ever since Democrats like Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and others told Biden he should drop his reelection bid while ushering him to the door we've noticed some passive-aggressive social media posts coming from the White House. Everybody remembers the Harris campaign's attempts to distance Kamala from Biden's policies, all while the White House wouldn't allow them to get away with it that easily:

The White House social media team is still at it.

What do you make of today's offering featuring Kamala Harris waving goodbye, signaling a "brighter future for every American"?

Yes, we would agree that Harris being sent packing does mean a brighter future is on the way. 

It seems more like somebody there is trying to keep rubbing it in. Either way it's entertaining.

