WH's 'Building a Better Future' Post With Pic of Kamala Harris Waving Goodbye Sends a Message

Ever since Democrats like Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and others told Biden he should drop his reelection bid while ushering him to the door we've noticed some passive-aggressive social media posts coming from the White House. Everybody remembers the Harris campaign's attempts to distance Kamala from Biden's policies, all while the White House wouldn't allow them to get away with it that easily:

Kamala and I promised to move quickly to tackle America's challenges head-on and deliver results for working families.



That's what our Administration has done.https://t.co/Z9bnAQKRLZ. pic.twitter.com/qKj004Xsxp — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2024

The White House social media team is still at it.

What do you make of today's offering featuring Kamala Harris waving goodbye, signaling a "brighter future for every American"?

Building a brighter future for every American. pic.twitter.com/4yquDn9Xy5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2024

Yes, we would agree that Harris being sent packing does mean a brighter future is on the way.

If you mean by getting on that plane, waving goodbye and never coming back! Thank you! You won’t be missed. — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) November 23, 2024

Yes, she's waving goodbye. We're being unburdened by what has been. Toodles. — Jonny T Rumble (@RevJonnyT) November 23, 2024

Why is the WH still campaigning? https://t.co/Z8JAIiUhyp — Henri-Jean Bardon (@renewableworks) November 23, 2024

It seems more like somebody there is trying to keep rubbing it in. Either way it's entertaining.