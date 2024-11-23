'Part of the Problem': Bill Maher DROPS Neil deGrasse Tyson Over Men in...
Darrell Issa Asks Why State Dept. Is 'Catering to Federal Employees Personally Devastated' By Trump's Win

Doug P.  |  9:20 AM on November 23, 2024
AP Photo/Molly Riley, File

We have yet another job for the incoming Department of Government Efficiency!

Reports that the State Department spent taxpayer dollars on therapy and "listening sessions" for government workers who were triggered by Donald Trump's big election victory over Kamala Harris caught the attention of Rep. Darrell Issa (DOGE will have something to say about this as well): 

Issa has sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will no doubt ignore it because these people are out of office in less than 60 days anyway. Kayleigh McEnany discussed it on Fox News yesterday: 

Issa's letter concluded with five questions for Blinken:

1. How many sessions have been conducted and how many more are planned? 

2. What materials were used during the session and what was the agenda? 

3. How much did these sessions cost the Department? 

4. Are these sessions being conducted overseas? 

5. Has the Department held similar sessions in the past, and if so, what events prompted them?

Also who was hired to conduct these "sessions"? Call us skeptical, but we have a feeling the group or people are likely to have close ties with certain public officials. 

They might have to pay for something out of their own pockets? Perish the thought!

