Biden Regime Leaders Flee DC As Trump Prepares to Fire Them All!

Biden's America: NFL Issues Security Alert for Players Regarding S. American Crime Syndicate in U.S.

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on November 21, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

There are now 60 days until we bid adieu once and for all to the Biden administration and all the messes that were created -- some intentionally. 

Things have gotten so bad that the NFL has reportedly sent a security alert to teams and players, and this isn't only for when they're travelling abroad. This alert is for a threat that's inside the United States

We're guessing these "organized and skilled criminals" (also known as illegal aliens) got into the country while Biden and Harris were at the helm and steering the country into an iceberg. 

The NFL issued a security alert to team security directors and the players' union Wednesday about organized and skilled criminals that are increasingly targeting the homes of professional athletes, including the recent burglaries of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to the memo obtained by NFL.com. 

Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player's home was burglarized in the past week. 

"It's legit," said one source familiar with the situation. "It's a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they've focused on NBA and NFL players, and it's all over the country."

Keep in mind that these are some of the people Democrat governors and mayors are going to the mat to protect from the incoming administration's attempts to finally enforce immigration laws. 

Good idea. 

And does Kelce realize his girlfriend told all the "Swifties" to vote for the candidate who helped make things this bad (and would have seen to it that the situation got even worse)?

It's a total mystery, right?

Open borders can have tragic consequences, and we've seen many examples of that.

Things will start getting better in a couple months but cleaning up the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas train wreck will take time. With the border close to finally being secured it's no wonder so many players have been doing the Trump dance.

