The Harris Campaign Should Have Consulted Charles Barkley on What Mattered to Voters

By almost any measure Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran the worst and phoniest presidential campaign of all time. It was a tone deaf, condescending festival of gaslighting where serious questions were dodged and the candidates' true beliefs covered up. Harris-Walz turned on a dime from "campaign of joy" to "Trump is Hitler" when they got increasingly desperate.

Then celebrities and people like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were called in and pretty soon it became unclear who was the actual candidate, which was probably the goal.

Charles Barkley, who said he voted for Harris, had a "what were they thinking" moment recently and Kamala's campaign should have consulted him a long time ago about what voters actually cared about.

Charles Barkley has a message for the left:



"Bringing all these stupid stars out to rally the vote. What was that? Hey, I love Beyonce, but that ain't gonna make me vote a certain way. Cardi-B -- I like Cardi-B -- that ain't gonna make me vote a certain type of way. You guys lost because y'all stupid."

On top of all that they apparently spent over a billion dollars on what ended up being a train wreck of a campaign.

Next Charles just needs to vote the other way and not reward the "stupid" people.

Yeah, how bad would the Harris campaign (and the border mess, economy, etc.) have had to be to lose his vote?