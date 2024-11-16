Just GO, Brandon: Watch as Chicago Residents LIGHT UP Mayor Brandon Johnson at...
Chuck Schumer's Asking GOP to Play Nice but Here's What He Had Planned if the Dems Won

Doug P.  |  9:51 AM on November 16, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

After Donald Trump decisively won the election and it became clear the Republicans were going to control the Senate and House, Chuck Schumer suddenly became interested in bipartisanship and playing nice: 

Here's what Schumer said after the Dems lost:

"To my Republican colleagues, I offer a word of caution in good faith. Take care not to misread the will of the people and do not abandon the need for bipartisanship. After winning an election, the temptation may be to go to the extreme. It's consistently backfired on the party in power." 

"The temptation may be to go to the extreme." Schumer should know because that's how he plays the game. 

You won't be shocked to discover that if the Democrats won, Schumer wouldn't have avoided any temptation to go to the extreme, according to Byron York: 

Once a shameless dirtbag, always a shameless dirtbag

Schumer's top priority in the new Harris administration would have been to eliminate the legislative filibuster that has long protected minority rights in the Senate. That way, even if the Senate were tied between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, those 50 Democrats, with the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Tim Walz, could enact far-reaching legislation without any input at all from Republicans. Washington would have true one-party rule, and the minority party would have no say in things whatsoever.

Now Schumer wants to "work together"? Sorry, Chuck, but to paraphrase Barack Obama, the Republicans won, deal with it.

Bingo! Don't step aside mad, Chuck, just step aside.

