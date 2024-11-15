Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and...
Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for...
Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and...
Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Pri...
OH, SHUT UP: Joe Walsh Goes to BBC to Encourage America's Allies to...
Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved
VIP
Here Are a Couple of Really Unfortunate Anti-Trump Tattoos
CNN Digs Up Bill Kristol’s Endorsement Video for Pete Hegseth
NBC News: FDA Employees Threaten to Quit If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is...
Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’
You Went Full Geraldo. Never Go Full Geraldo! Harry Sisson's Epic Shirtless Fail
NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Matt Gaetz Nomination Is ‘Mind Boggling’
Ricky Gervais Announces That He's NOT Leaving X
VIP
Democrats: The Embodiment of 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does'

Lisa Boothe Drops Truth About What Actress Eva Longoria REALLY Fled (Spoiler: NOT a Trump Dystopia)

Doug P.  |  8:55 AM on November 15, 2024
Screenshot of meme

Before the presidential election last Tuesday, we heard a lot of empty threats from lib celebrities about leaving the country if Donald Trump is elected.

Trump's election win sparked reports about actress Eva Longoria permanently leaving the United States. Longoria worked hard to try and get Kamala Harris elected and joined the Democrat nominee on the campaign trail earlier this year. Now we're seeing stories like these: 

Advertisement

Lisa Boothe was among those who dug a little deeper into this story, and the irony is so thick you could cut it with a dull knife. 

Some of these headlines are framed to make it sound as if Longoria won't return to the country because Trump won the election, but the real story is the reason the celeb who supports Dem policies in the U.S. left in the first place. Watch: 

Recommended

Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and There Was Much Rejoicing
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Here's the full quote, via @SteveGuest:

"Eva Longoria is a complete fraud. ... She's been gone. She's been living outside of the United States for years...She's been splitting time between Spain and Mexico...The reason she cites that she left California: COVID, taxes, and homelessness. So she didn't escape Donald Trump's dystopia, she escaped Gavin Newsom's and the left-wing dystopia. And even worse, she goes out there and she advocates for these progressive policies, they're going to shove those policies down the rest of Americans throats while she flees. She's a fraud!"

The most frustrating kinds of people are the ones who vote for certain policies and then when everything goes bad they flee the effects of the very things they supported in the first place. Not everybody can afford to do that. 

The real headline about this should be "Rich Democrat flees result of Democrat policies she voted for."

Advertisement

"Progressive policies for thee but not for me."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and There Was Much Rejoicing
Grateful Calvin
Wait, We've HEARD This One Before! CBS News Swings at Pete Hegseth and MISSES with Pathetic Hit-Piece
Sam J.
Drew Holden Drops MOTHER of All Truth Bomb RECEIPTS on Ana Navarro for Begging Biden to Pre-Pardon KAMALA
Sam J.
Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Primary'
Grateful Calvin
OH, SHUT UP: Joe Walsh Goes to BBC to Encourage America's Allies to Hide Information From U.S.
Grateful Calvin
Scientific American Editor in Chief, Laura Helmuth Resigns - Science Saved
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Stunning Woman Declares a Sex Strike Due to Trump's Win ... and There Was Much Rejoicing Grateful Calvin
Advertisement