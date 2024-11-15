Lisa Boothe Drops Truth About What Actress Eva Longoria REALLY Fled (Spoiler: NOT a Trump Dystopia)

Before the presidential election last Tuesday, we heard a lot of empty threats from lib celebrities about leaving the country if Donald Trump is elected.

Trump's election win sparked reports about actress Eva Longoria permanently leaving the United States. Longoria worked hard to try and get Kamala Harris elected and joined the Democrat nominee on the campaign trail earlier this year. Now we're seeing stories like these:

Advertisement

Eva Longoria — who stumped for Kamala Harris — reveals she moved her family out of ‘dystopian’ US https://t.co/la4TQVQsjl pic.twitter.com/IZRe605jOB — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2024

BREAKING: Actor and Film Producer Eva Longoria says her and her family have left the United States following President Trump’s Election Win. pic.twitter.com/Swfuz4etPS — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) November 14, 2024

Actress Eva Longoria says she is through with the "dystopian" U.S. and plans to split her time between Spain and Mexico. https://t.co/yPWfpsOXNq — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 15, 2024

Lisa Boothe was among those who dug a little deeper into this story, and the irony is so thick you could cut it with a dull knife.

Some of these headlines are framed to make it sound as if Longoria won't return to the country because Trump won the election, but the real story is the reason the celeb who supports Dem policies in the U.S. left in the first place. Watch:

.@LisaMarieBoothe brought the receipts in the wake of woke actress Eva Longoria moving out of what she calls the "dystopian" US:



"Eva Longoria is a complete fraud. ... She's been gone. She's been living outside of the United States for years...She's been splitting time between… pic.twitter.com/mArEwyMrzq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2024

Here's the full quote, via @SteveGuest:

"Eva Longoria is a complete fraud. ... She's been gone. She's been living outside of the United States for years...She's been splitting time between Spain and Mexico...The reason she cites that she left California: COVID, taxes, and homelessness. So she didn't escape Donald Trump's dystopia, she escaped Gavin Newsom's and the left-wing dystopia. And even worse, she goes out there and she advocates for these progressive policies, they're going to shove those policies down the rest of Americans throats while she flees. She's a fraud!"

The most frustrating kinds of people are the ones who vote for certain policies and then when everything goes bad they flee the effects of the very things they supported in the first place. Not everybody can afford to do that.

Nice clarification of her "new" status, also her moving had nothing to do with Trump, but the inept governor of CA! — Trump, The Golden Era Begins! (@doemobile17) November 15, 2024

The real headline about this should be "Rich Democrat flees result of Democrat policies she voted for."

Advertisement

So @EvaLongoria moved her family to Mexico and Spain because of high taxes and homelessness caused by Democrat policies in California yet she spent the past few months trying to get Kamala Harris elected to nationalize these same policies.



Latinos have a word for that Eva: LOCA! pic.twitter.com/MIXi5Jj2YY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 14, 2024

"Progressive policies for thee but not for me."