CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit

Earlier today President Elect Donald Trump went to the White House for a meeting with President Biden, who seemed in good spirits, almost as if he was rubbing it in the faces of Harris, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and other Democrats who had a part in showing him the door.

POTUS 45 & 47: “It is a nice world today, and I appreciate very much a transition that’s so smooth. It will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”



POTUS 46: “You’re welcome.”

pic.twitter.com/MV0V7h7gik — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2024

During their coverage of Trump's arrival and departure from the White House, they noticed something "really stunning" as Biden and Harris staffers looked on:

HOLY SMOKES. Biden-Harris staffers came out of their offices to catch a glimpse of Trump during his return to The White House.



CNN: “It’s REALLY stunning.”



Even his detractors recognize the magnitude of the moment. pic.twitter.com/9CoMHAroBo — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 13, 2024

It must have been a rough day at CNN (and MSNBC, etc):

“It’s really stunning” - CNN on Biden-Harris staffers coming out to watch Trump enter the White House for this historic moment



You know it kiIIed them to have to cover this 😂 pic.twitter.com/CQhBk0jjuL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

Maybe they're all secretly happy because they know the economy is about to get better because they have to go find new jobs pretty soon.

They all voted for President Trump https://t.co/EY6wh5RTtY — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 13, 2024

I sense a tide has shifted. We are entering a new age. Something big is happening. — That Immigration Guy (@brentknewcomb) November 13, 2024

Been a while since they've seen a real leader. — Bolton's moustache (@movertarget) November 13, 2024

Right?

We thought that optic from today at the White House looked familiar!