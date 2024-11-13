"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's...
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of...
Thieves of Joy: Senator-Elect Jim Justice Not Allowed to Bring Babydog to Orientation...
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive...
Karine Jean-Pierre STILL Pushing a Lie Nobody Believed (As Evidenced by the Dems'...
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's...
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the...
White House Panics As Trump Returns! Biden Thrilled!
Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction
California Teacher Sparks Outrage After Telling Students Hispanic Trump Voting Parents Wan...
Sen. Chuck Schumer Warns Republicans Not to Abandon Bipartisanship When They Take Control
Senate Republicans Choose New Leader as They Prepare to Take Control and Advance...
Biden Seemed to Be Sending a Message During Friendly Oval Office Meeting With...
He's BACK! CNN's Jim Acosta Did His 'Journalism' Thing About Trump's Pick for...

CNN Spotted Biden-Harris Staffers Creating a 'REALLY Stunning' Optic During Trump's WH Visit

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on November 13, 2024
Meme

Earlier today President Elect Donald Trump went to the White House for a meeting with President Biden, who seemed in good spirits, almost as if he was rubbing it in the faces of Harris, Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, and other Democrats who had a part in showing him the door. 

Advertisement

During their coverage of Trump's arrival and departure from the White House, they noticed something "really stunning" as Biden and Harris staffers looked on:

It must have been a rough day at CNN (and MSNBC, etc):

Recommended

'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence
Doug P.
Advertisement

Maybe they're all secretly happy because they know the economy is about to get better because they have to go find new jobs pretty soon.

Right?

We thought that optic from today at the White House looked familiar!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence
Doug P.
A 'NY Times' Young Undecided Voter Shares What Radicalized Her to Pull the Lever for Trump
justmindy
Elizabeth Warren's on the WARPATH: She's Big Mad and Mocking DOGE 'Cause It's Ending Her Gravy Train
Amy Curtis
From Weird to Winner: J.D. Vance Ends Campaign As ONLY Candidate With Positive Favorability
Amy Curtis
"NO Idea What's Coming': Musk and Ramaswamy Respond to Sen. Warren and She's NOT Gonna Like It
Doug P.
Tiresome 'The View' Panel Spreads Misinformation on Pete Hegseth Without Correction
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Jack Smith Better Lawyer Up': Trump Announces AG Nominee and Names Director of Nat'l Intelligence Doug P.
Advertisement