Trump Makes a Post-Election Gesture of Goodwill 'Unity' to the Cash-Strapped Kamala Harris Campaign

As the Harris campaign moved along, we kept hearing reports about the record-setting amount of money that was being raised in order to put a Democrat back in the White House.

Advertisement

Now there are reports that, in addition to losing the election, the Harris campaign might actually be in debt:

Kamala Harris raised more than $1 billion for her presidential campaign … which ultimately failed. In the afterglow of stunning defeat, some Democrats are now asking how she could have possibly spent anywhere near that much money and still lost her shot at the White House. The Harris campaign finished out the race with at least $20 million in debt, two sources familiar told Politico’s Christopher Cadelago, who wrote on X Wednesday night that of the $1 billion Harris had raised, only $118 million remained in cash as of October 16.

Considering the economic acumen of these Democrats, maybe that shouldn't be surprising.

How do you raise a billion dollars and end up in debt?! https://t.co/kQCLsU1MTL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 7, 2024

These are the people who wanted to be in charge of the economy (again).

You certainly recall Team Harris making "unity" and "joy" a focus of their campaign, which of course ended when the Left shifted to "Trump is Hitler" and his supporters were Nazis. Now that the election is over, however, it's Donald Trump who is focused on unity as evidenced by one of his latest social media posts:

JUST IN: President-elect Donald Trump offers to help the Democrats pay remaining campaign debts for the sake of "desperately needed unity"



"They are being squeezed by vendors and others." pic.twitter.com/Q0XCc13647 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2024

We checked Trump's Truth Social account and, yep, that post is real and it's spectacular.

Trump is offering to pay Kamala Harris’ debts with his own campaign funds in the name of unity. Pretty incredible. pic.twitter.com/6bCsyywAsS — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) November 9, 2024

Nothing like a little "unity" after an election blowout.

There will be no bigger troll in our lifetime, than Donald J Trump. Guys a master at the game. https://t.co/Q3BTiNA2m6 — Dr. Bon Gripper (@DrBonGrippers) November 9, 2024

Pretty sure he’s trolling 💀 https://t.co/Fvtq8ZwcgS — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 9, 2024

Oh man. This is beyond masterstroke stuff. https://t.co/I1XXESvse9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 9, 2024

Bask in the unity! Finally somebody delivered.