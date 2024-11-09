Trump Makes a Post-Election Gesture of Goodwill 'Unity' to the Cash-Strapped Kamala Harris Campaign

'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House...
Doug P.  |  12:38 PM on November 09, 2024
As the Harris campaign moved along, we kept hearing reports about the record-setting amount of money that was being raised in order to put a Democrat back in the White House. 

Now there are reports that, in addition to losing the election, the Harris campaign might actually be in debt:

Kamala Harris raised more than $1 billion for her presidential campaign … which ultimately failed. In the afterglow of stunning defeat, some Democrats are now asking how she could have possibly spent anywhere near that much money and still lost her shot at the White House.

The Harris campaign finished out the race with at least $20 million in debt, two sources familiar told Politico’s Christopher Cadelago, who wrote on X Wednesday night that of the $1 billion Harris had raised, only $118 million remained in cash as of October 16.

Considering the economic acumen of these Democrats, maybe that shouldn't be surprising.

These are the people who wanted to be in charge of the economy (again).

You certainly recall Team Harris making "unity" and "joy" a focus of their campaign, which of course ended when the Left shifted to "Trump is Hitler" and his supporters were Nazis. Now that the election is over, however, it's Donald Trump who is focused on unity as evidenced by one of his latest social media posts: 

We checked Trump's Truth Social account and, yep, that post is real and it's spectacular.

Nothing like a little "unity" after an election blowout. 

Bask in the unity! Finally somebody delivered.

