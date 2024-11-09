'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House Next Week

The Trump narrative has really taken a giant pendulum swing in the other direction lately. Trump and his supporters in just the last week have gone from being Hitler garbage people attending Nazi-like rallies to President Biden saying "we're gonna be OK" during remarks about the transition to a Trump administration.

Now it's being reported that Biden has invited Trump to the White House for a meeting on Wednesday:

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre announces: "At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday at 11:00 am." — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) November 9, 2024

Maybe Trump should make a passive-aggressive entrance onto White House grounds:

I hope he shows up with the garbage truck safety vest. — SoCalViews (@SoCalViews) November 9, 2024

Do you think the Dems realize their insane, ridiculous and relentless over-the-top rhetoric backfired, or no?

Biden invites Hitler to the White House. https://t.co/WGSfWiZZKL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2024

But I thought… so this is cool now? https://t.co/wyVk7dJVBw pic.twitter.com/ESVtn18SKQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 9, 2024

Also we can't help but wonder if the Democrat nominee who Trump resoundingly defeated will be in attendance at this meeting.

Imagine the Kamala jokes… https://t.co/Q3j1XFHmT6 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 9, 2024

Biden certainly seems to be in a good mood when he spoke after the election was over. We'll see if he finds a way to rub it in a little more to Pelosi, Schumer, Harris, Obama and the rest.