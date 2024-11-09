'Imagine the Kamala Jokes'! Biden Invites Trump (Formerly Hitler) to the White House Next Week

Brat Summer Backfire: Bill Maher Says Lefties Are SNOBS and That's Why People...
Doug P.  |  1:47 PM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The Trump narrative has really taken a giant pendulum swing in the other direction lately. Trump and his supporters in just the last week have gone from being Hitler garbage people attending Nazi-like rallies to President Biden saying "we're gonna be OK" during remarks about the transition to a Trump administration. 

Now it's being reported that Biden has invited Trump to the White House for a meeting on Wednesday:

Maybe Trump should make a passive-aggressive entrance onto White House grounds: 

Do you think the Dems realize their insane, ridiculous and relentless over-the-top rhetoric backfired, or no?

Also we can't help but wonder if the Democrat nominee who Trump resoundingly defeated will be in attendance at this meeting.

Biden certainly seems to be in a good mood when he spoke after the election was over. We'll see if he finds a way to rub it in a little more to Pelosi, Schumer, Harris, Obama and the rest. 

