'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump Since He Won

Yesterday, President Biden didn't seem particularly upset about anything while delivering remarks about Donald Trump's election victory over one of the people who helped show him the door and end his reelection campaign.
Biden, for the first time in years, appears clear & cogent speaking today.— Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) November 7, 2024
He is... unburdened by what has been.
It's morning in America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D9JrdbRZnq
Biden also said "we're gonna be OK."
Those words sounded bizarre after at least a year of the Left saying Trump is Hitler and America is doomed if he gets back in the White House.
Charlamagne tha God tried to reconcile the rhetoric he heard in the past to what's going on so far since the election:
Charlamagne: “Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist ... I would think that, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are… pic.twitter.com/q0KJplqZUO— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 8, 2024
You're watching @cthagod get red-pilled in real time. https://t.co/Y0YUEu1WXh— Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) November 8, 2024
Will the Democrats learn any lessons from all this? We're not holding our breath.
Kind of dubious he didn’t have this realization prior to the election— Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 8, 2024
Better late than never?
That moment when you realize you got played https://t.co/C1w46uogAx— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 8, 2024
Waking up to how he was manipulated.— TallTeeth (@WildBillPecos) November 8, 2024
They believe Trump is Hitler 2.0 in the same way they believe in man-caused climate change.— le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 8, 2024
It’s sort of hard to sell the threat to democracy with a popular vote winner. https://t.co/TXKPLblR3Y— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 8, 2024
But people like Stephen Colbert are certainly still trying.
Uh oh. Ppl waking up to how repugnant our media is. Scary hours for the commies. https://t.co/EavjwJykJU— KD (@kds5140) November 8, 2024
The legacy media's also in a panic because they've been shown in massive fashion that they don't control the narrative anymore.
