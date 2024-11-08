Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on...
VIP
Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers...
Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott...
VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them...
MSNBC Panelist: 1 Reason Dems Lost Is Because They Don't Have a Feminist...
Enjoy the L! Meet the Dozen or So Harpies Behind the KamalaHQ Account...
Guess Who Trump and Musk Are Meeting With Next Week (Big Gov't Lefties...
UPLIFTING: Bells of Notre Dame Ring for the First Time Since 2019 Fire
CBS Journo Explains Why Trump Didn't Have a Great Comeback and It's 'Too...
'BILLIONS and You Didn't WIN?!' Catfights Break OUT as Teams Biden and Harris...
THIS! Joe Rogan DEBUNKS Lefty's Conspiracy Theory About Trump and Russia in One...
OUCH! Axios Reminds Dems They 'Didn't Just Lose to Trump' (Count the Ways)

'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump Since He Won

Doug P.  |  2:20 PM on November 08, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, President Biden didn't seem particularly upset about anything while delivering remarks about Donald Trump's election victory over one of the people who helped show him the door and end his reelection campaign. 

Advertisement

Biden also said "we're gonna be OK."

Those words sounded bizarre after at least a year of the Left saying Trump is Hitler and America is doomed if he gets back in the White House. 

Charlamagne tha God tried to reconcile the rhetoric he heard in the past to what's going on so far since the election: 

Will the Democrats learn any lessons from all this? We're not holding our breath. 

Recommended

Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires
Sam J.
Advertisement

Better late than never?

But people like Stephen Colbert are certainly still trying.

The legacy media's also in a panic because they've been shown in massive fashion that they don't control the narrative anymore.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION
Sam J.
VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them BACK to America
Sam J.
HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Enjoy the L! Meet the Dozen or So Harpies Behind the KamalaHQ Account AND the Four Men Who Beat Them
Sam J.
#SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott Jennings OWNED Him Backfires Sam J.
Advertisement