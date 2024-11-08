'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump Since He Won

Yesterday, President Biden didn't seem particularly upset about anything while delivering remarks about Donald Trump's election victory over one of the people who helped show him the door and end his reelection campaign.

Biden, for the first time in years, appears clear & cogent speaking today.



He is... unburdened by what has been.



It's morning in America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D9JrdbRZnq — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) November 7, 2024

Biden also said "we're gonna be OK."

Those words sounded bizarre after at least a year of the Left saying Trump is Hitler and America is doomed if he gets back in the White House.

Charlamagne tha God tried to reconcile the rhetoric he heard in the past to what's going on so far since the election:

Charlamagne: “Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist ... I would think that, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are… pic.twitter.com/q0KJplqZUO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 8, 2024

Will the Democrats learn any lessons from all this? We're not holding our breath.

Kind of dubious he didn’t have this realization prior to the election — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) November 8, 2024

Better late than never?

That moment when you realize you got played https://t.co/C1w46uogAx — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 8, 2024

Waking up to how he was manipulated. — TallTeeth (@WildBillPecos) November 8, 2024

They believe Trump is Hitler 2.0 in the same way they believe in man-caused climate change. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 8, 2024

It’s sort of hard to sell the threat to democracy with a popular vote winner. https://t.co/TXKPLblR3Y — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 8, 2024

But people like Stephen Colbert are certainly still trying.

Uh oh. Ppl waking up to how repugnant our media is. Scary hours for the commies. https://t.co/EavjwJykJU — KD (@kds5140) November 8, 2024

The legacy media's also in a panic because they've been shown in massive fashion that they don't control the narrative anymore.