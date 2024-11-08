CBS Journo Explains Why Trump Didn't Have a Great Comeback and It's 'Too Stupid for Words'

VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them...
Doug P.  |  11:45 AM on November 08, 2024
Twitchy

To some degree we'll have to forgive the legacy media's meltdown (which is bound to get worse in the future) because just this week they got a huge reality check about their level of influence, and they're not happy about it.

On CBS News, reporter Major Garrett said something that should warrant at the very least a demotion to Second Lieutenant Garrett. It was an attempt to debunk claims that Donald Trump had a great comeback, and this is a doozy:

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway probably summed it up best: 

Don't they have something to do besides offer dumb takes designed to "debunk" claims of a Trump comeback, like maybe deceptively editing more videos?

No matter what a CBS News "journalist" says, failing to be reelected in 2020 followed by years of lawfare and then being shot just before winning the 2024 election qualifies as a "great comeback":

Meanwhile, there's a Pulitzer to be had if CBS News would care to dig into this.

Well, CBS, we're waiting!

