CBS Journo Explains Why Trump Didn't Have a Great Comeback and It's 'Too Stupid for Words'

To some degree we'll have to forgive the legacy media's meltdown (which is bound to get worse in the future) because just this week they got a huge reality check about their level of influence, and they're not happy about it.

On CBS News, reporter Major Garrett said something that should warrant at the very least a demotion to Second Lieutenant Garrett. It was an attempt to debunk claims that Donald Trump had a great comeback, and this is a doozy:

"Trump told you and the world his was a great comeback. No one comes back from victory. You only come back from defeat."



CBS News' @majorcbs talks about "clarity" in the context of the election, the seduction of power and President-elect Donald Trump's decision to ignore core… pic.twitter.com/iurnwuYdle — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2024

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway probably summed it up best:

No offense but I think y'all may be too stupid for words. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 8, 2024

Don't they have something to do besides offer dumb takes designed to "debunk" claims of a Trump comeback, like maybe deceptively editing more videos?

You just don’t get it, do you?



MSCBS… https://t.co/hXJgWqdzIc — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 8, 2024

No matter what a CBS News "journalist" says, failing to be reelected in 2020 followed by years of lawfare and then being shot just before winning the 2024 election qualifies as a "great comeback":

Ahem, he came back from defeat in 2020.



You all need to lay off the alcohol, stop posting on X, take some time to work through the 5 phases, then come back here.



And seriously, stop embarrassing yourselves. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 8, 2024

Meanwhile, there's a Pulitzer to be had if CBS News would care to dig into this.

Could you guys please get on this breaking story about the 13,000,000 missing Democrats? Shouldn't we be putting faces on milkboxes or something? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 8, 2024

Well, CBS, we're waiting!