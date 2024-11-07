Greg Price Has Some Headlines About World Events and Trump's Only Been President-Elect for 2 Days

Late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning the U.S. presidential election was called for Donald Trump. As Elon Musk said, this is a good sight to see:
They say red light helps you sleep better pic.twitter.com/XvVFnmcF9O— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024
Only two days after Trump became the President-Elect (heck, they're still counting votes in some areas of the country), Greg Price noticed that the world is already changing just a bit in the knowledge that there's going to be a new sheriff in town in just over two months:
Donald Trump has been the President-Elect for not even two days:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2024
- Steve Madden is halting manufacturing in China by half in a yr
- Hamas calls for an end to the war in the Middle East
- The Iran backed Houthis announced a ceasefire.
- Putin said he’s ready to work toward peace pic.twitter.com/Hc1WxcyXyu
One thing's for sure: Big changes are coming!
Elections have consequences!! #PeaceThroughStrength— Chris Huff (@ChrisHuff) November 7, 2024
👇🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👇🏻 https://t.co/BnUb3z5Fji
Barack Obama once said that and it's one thing he was totally right about. The Left doesn't like that quote being thrown back at them after they lose though.
I hope the migrant caravans are turning around?— Greg (@Gsbell1965) November 7, 2024
Mayorkas can't be sent packing fast enough.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member