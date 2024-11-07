Greg Price Has Some Headlines About World Events and Trump's Only Been President-Elect for 2 Days

Late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning the U.S. presidential election was called for Donald Trump. As Elon Musk said, this is a good sight to see:

They say red light helps you sleep better pic.twitter.com/XvVFnmcF9O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024

Only two days after Trump became the President-Elect (heck, they're still counting votes in some areas of the country), Greg Price noticed that the world is already changing just a bit in the knowledge that there's going to be a new sheriff in town in just over two months:

Donald Trump has been the President-Elect for not even two days:



- Steve Madden is halting manufacturing in China by half in a yr

- Hamas calls for an end to the war in the Middle East

- The Iran backed Houthis announced a ceasefire.

- Putin said he’s ready to work toward peace pic.twitter.com/Hc1WxcyXyu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 7, 2024

One thing's for sure: Big changes are coming!

Barack Obama once said that and it's one thing he was totally right about. The Left doesn't like that quote being thrown back at them after they lose though.

I hope the migrant caravans are turning around? — Greg (@Gsbell1965) November 7, 2024

Mayorkas can't be sent packing fast enough.