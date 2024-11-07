TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Greg Price Has Some Headlines About World Events and Trump's Only Been President-Elect for 2 Days

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning the U.S. presidential election was called for Donald Trump. As Elon Musk said, this is a good sight to see:

Only two days after Trump became the President-Elect (heck, they're still counting votes in some areas of the country), Greg Price noticed that the world is already changing just a bit in the knowledge that there's going to be a new sheriff in town in just over two months: 

One thing's for sure: Big changes are coming!

Barack Obama once said that and it's one thing he was totally right about. The Left doesn't like that quote being thrown back at them after they lose though.

Mayorkas can't be sent packing fast enough. 

