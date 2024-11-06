Greg Gutfeld Delivers a Brutal Reality Check About Who Helped 'Change America'

Donald Trump has won the presidential election, the Republicans have taken the Senate, and now we're waiting to see who has control of the House:

The race for the House is on a knife-edge, with redistricting accounting for some early seat changes but no clear trend about which way control of the chamber is headed. Republicans came into Election Day holding a 220-212 majority, with three vacancies — two in safe blue seats, one in a safe red seat. Democrats will need to pick up just four seats in order to capture control of the House and, with it, the speaker’s gavel and chairmanships of all committees.

Advertisement

But the big news is that Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris rather handily (it's hard to believe the Dem three-pronged strategy of "Liz Cheney, call tens of millions of voters Nazi garbage and bring in Beyonce to not sing" didn't do the trick).

Who needs to take great responsibility for this? Greg Gutfeld says the legacy media needs to take a bow:

when liars got challenged, they lied more -- people saw that. the lies no longer worked on them. the repeat hoaxes like Obama's fine people desperation fell apart in real time. Trump didn't change America. the Legacy media did: by smearing, insulting, covering up and… — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 6, 2024

Bingo! And even more amazingly, the media will conclude they didn't gaslight and call Republicans Hitler-loving Nazis nearly enough.

Leave it to Gutfeld to sum it up succinctly. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/sPd7e84UIN — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) November 6, 2024

Trump told us long ago that they are fake news. And they’ve hated him ever since. https://t.co/EECqIPoVXF — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) November 6, 2024

They hate that nickname because it's far too accurate.