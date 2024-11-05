CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself to Voters

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Doug P.  |  8:40 PM on November 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's still early on election night and results will be coming in as the night (and rest of the week) wears on, but there's already a bit of hedging going on in the media just in case things don't work out well for Kamala Harris.

On CNN, Dana Bash was heard wondering if voters had enough time to be introduced to Kamala Harris, who has been the VP for nearly four years and a candidate for several months:

The full post:

CNN's Dana Bash says she is concerned that Kamala Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people. 

Not sounding confident on CNN. Vote! 

"Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one of my big questions is, particularly with her candidacy, is whether that was just enough time to introduce herself to the country."

"May not have had enough time."

May not have had enough time!?

If anything people had too much time to be exposed to what a flip-flopping phony Harris is.

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Exactly.

That's true. Everybody knows exactly who Kamala Harris is. Her campaign's challenge was to hide all that. Whether it worked or not remains to be seen.

Harris' people didn't want her introduced to the voters, and a "journalist" like Bash should know that but of course either doesn't or is pretending not to.

