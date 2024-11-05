CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself to Voters

It's still early on election night and results will be coming in as the night (and rest of the week) wears on, but there's already a bit of hedging going on in the media just in case things don't work out well for Kamala Harris.

On CNN, Dana Bash was heard wondering if voters had enough time to be introduced to Kamala Harris, who has been the VP for nearly four years and a candidate for several months:

JUST IN: CNN's Dana Bash says she is concerned that Kamala Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people.



Not sounding confident on CNN. Vote!



"Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one… pic.twitter.com/zVhdxN2su3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2024

The full post:

CNN's Dana Bash says she is concerned that Kamala Harris may not have had enough time to "introduce herself" to the American people. Not sounding confident on CNN. Vote! "Donald Trump has been running for two years. Kamala Harris has been running for 107 days. So one of my big questions is, particularly with her candidacy, is whether that was just enough time to introduce herself to the country."

"May not have had enough time."

May not have had enough time!?

If anything people had too much time to be exposed to what a flip-flopping phony Harris is.

Kamala had PLENTY of time, but she chose to hide and ignore the media 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 5, 2024

She has been at the forefront of Democrat Party politics since 2019. She's been Vice President for 3 1/2 years. Her campaign made the choice to hide her away for the duration of this campaign. https://t.co/OsP1MUQzzg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2024

Exactly.

Excuses, excuses. She would never be a legitimate, competent candidate after 10 years running. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 5, 2024

That's true. Everybody knows exactly who Kamala Harris is. Her campaign's challenge was to hide all that. Whether it worked or not remains to be seen.

Maybe doing this thing called press conferences and not softball interviews with concerned “anchors” like Dana Bash after being hidden from the press for the first six weeks would have helped on this front… https://t.co/KTgmoSZb9Q — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 5, 2024

Harris' people didn't want her introduced to the voters, and a "journalist" like Bash should know that but of course either doesn't or is pretending not to.