Can You Sense a Total MSNBC Meltdown Building Based on These Clips? (Florida's a 'Fascist' State!)

Doug P.  |  10:25 PM on November 05, 2024
Meme

It's getting to be late in the evening on election night and we're still not exactly sure who's going to be victorious in the presidential race, but there are some clues emerging.

Advertisement

Over on MSNBC it appears that a wellness check might be needed at some point over the course of the night and into the morning. 

MSNBC seems to be preparing the fainting couches and smelling salts.

This is a good sign if you're a Republican: 

Donald Trump took Florida by a wider margin that many of the polls predicted, which means Joy Reid is doing her thing: 

Advertisement

Is there anything more "fascist" than people going to the polls and expressing their opinion? 

Reid is also furious that the Left's BS narrative about Trump didn't sway enough people:

Trump taking Ohio made some at MSNBC needs to take their meds: 

Demographic shifts also seem to have the Left in need of additional therapy: 

There was also a bomb threat at a polling location. Naturally they knew who was immediately to blame for that: 

Advertisement

If the Democrats suffer massive losses in the election, that means MSNBC is "must see TV."

One more thing: The rules for the blame game are being put together on MSNBC:

If this is any indicator, the MSNBC meltdown could be glorious. We'll see.

The only time MSNBC is worth watching is when their heads are exploding. Let's hope that's the case for the rest of the week.

