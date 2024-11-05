Can You Sense a Total MSNBC Meltdown Building Based on These Clips? (Florida's a 'Fascist' State!)

It's getting to be late in the evening on election night and we're still not exactly sure who's going to be victorious in the presidential race, but there are some clues emerging.

Over on MSNBC it appears that a wellness check might be needed at some point over the course of the night and into the morning.

I’m telling you, when things start to fall apart for Democrats tonight, stop whatever you’re doing and turn on MSNBC. Nothing is more entertaining than watching a bunch of emotionally unstable, overpaid communists melt into pools of self-pity and rage on live tv



It’s glorious — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 5, 2024

Flipped to MSNBC just in time to hear Lawrence O’Donnell talking about the voter suppression that the Electoral College causes so things seem to be going great over there. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 6, 2024

MSNBC seems to be preparing the fainting couches and smelling salts.

This is a good sign if you're a Republican:

Nicole Wallace and Jen Psaki are almost in tears. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump took Florida by a wider margin that many of the polls predicted, which means Joy Reid is doing her thing:

Joy Reid calls Florida an "extreme right-wing fascist state" pic.twitter.com/IZGsGSDNOj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

Joy Reid having a tough night calls Florida an extreme right wing fascist state pic.twitter.com/Nx78ws5EHX — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 6, 2024

Is there anything more "fascist" than people going to the polls and expressing their opinion?

Reid is also furious that the Left's BS narrative about Trump didn't sway enough people:

Joy Reid is disgusted that ~1/2 of the country will have voted for Donald Trump:



"What does it tell you? We need to really take a step back and think about: What does that say about us?" pic.twitter.com/8Aw7TMfGpr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Trump taking Ohio made some at MSNBC needs to take their meds:

NEW: MSNBC panelists are obviously shook about Ohio going to Trump. pic.twitter.com/qRhFHIIqtR — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2024

Demographic shifts also seem to have the Left in need of additional therapy:

BREAKING: MSNBC panel is PANICKING over the Latino vote flocking to President Trump!



This is HUGE for the Trump Team!!! pic.twitter.com/v6OHwqpPjU — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2024

There was also a bomb threat at a polling location. Naturally they knew who was immediately to blame for that:

MSNBC: “For the kids watching….we never had bomb threats before Donald Trump became a presidential candidate."



Fact check: False❌



pic.twitter.com/tzPLvzL4Dz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

If the Democrats suffer massive losses in the election, that means MSNBC is "must see TV."

One more thing: The rules for the blame game are being put together on MSNBC:

Yikes. MSNBC just suggested that working class voters are ungrateful because they are working jobs "literally created for them" by Biden and Harris. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 6, 2024

If this is any indicator, the MSNBC meltdown could be glorious. We'll see.

Okay okay, I'll turn it to MSNBC! — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 6, 2024

The only time MSNBC is worth watching is when their heads are exploding. Let's hope that's the case for the rest of the week.