Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will Happen if Trump Wins

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on November 04, 2024
Twitter

The election is tomorrow, and in Washington, DC it looks like businesses are preparing for something, and if anything happens it certainly won't be Republicans doing any rioting: 

The residence of Kamala Harris is proof-positive that the VP's "walls don't work" rhetoric doesn't apply across the board: 

What's all the planning for chaos about? 

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has an impressive list of everything we've been told will happen if Trump wins the election tomorrow just in case anybody was wondering how comprehensive the Lefty media's meltdowns will be (and if that happens, pass the popcorn): 

The full post:

— Ban travel to Mexico & Canada 

— Kill White House visitors 

— Ban the Democratic Party 

— Terminate the Constitution 

— Martial law 

— Internment camps 

— All of America to Gitmo 

— Minorities to prison 

— Democrats executed 

— Generals assassinated 

— U.S. soldiers to kill Americans 

— Hitlerism, concentration camps

 — Voting banned 

— Democracy ended 

— Feds fired 

— Reign until his death

Flashback video confirms the corporate media is insane and dishonest: 

Also remember that all those people support Kamala Harris. Why? UNITY, of course!

Projection is one of the main tactics of the Democrats.

Never any concrete reasons to vote for Harris. "Trump bad" is the entire pitch.

