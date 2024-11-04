Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will Happen if Trump Wins

The election is tomorrow, and in Washington, DC it looks like businesses are preparing for something, and if anything happens it certainly won't be Republicans doing any rioting:

Advertisement

Democrats know how Democrats react when they lose elections https://t.co/D0iy6PDDWP — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 4, 2024

The residence of Kamala Harris is proof-positive that the VP's "walls don't work" rhetoric doesn't apply across the board:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris finally built a wall - around her own residence in DC pic.twitter.com/Z3rEge1LJD — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2024

What's all the planning for chaos about?

Grabien News' Tom Elliott has an impressive list of everything we've been told will happen if Trump wins the election tomorrow just in case anybody was wondering how comprehensive the Lefty media's meltdowns will be (and if that happens, pass the popcorn):

Corporate media: If Trump wins tomorrow, he’ll …



— Ban travel to Mexico & Canada

— Kill White House visitors

— Ban the Democratic Party

— Terminate the Constitution

— Martial law

— Internment camps

— All of America to Gitmo

— Minorities to prison

— Democrats executed… https://t.co/OstdHL4n9T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 4, 2024

The full post:

— Ban travel to Mexico & Canada — Kill White House visitors — Ban the Democratic Party — Terminate the Constitution — Martial law — Internment camps — All of America to Gitmo — Minorities to prison — Democrats executed — Generals assassinated — U.S. soldiers to kill Americans — Hitlerism, concentration camps — Voting banned — Democracy ended — Feds fired — Reign until his death

Flashback video confirms the corporate media is insane and dishonest:

SUPERCUT!



Media warn if Trump wins again every bad possible thing will happen pic.twitter.com/8u9PeFYoUV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 12, 2023

Also remember that all those people support Kamala Harris. Why? UNITY, of course!

Ironically, they're currently engaged in many of these. — Dronetek Media (@TheDronetek) November 4, 2024

Projection is one of the main tactics of the Democrats.

Fear is all they have. 🤷‍♂️ — Nick O. (@CretoSeal) November 4, 2024

Never any concrete reasons to vote for Harris. "Trump bad" is the entire pitch.