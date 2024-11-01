Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's Liz Cheney Remarks

Did Her Teleprompter Go Out Again? Kamala's Record Starts Skipping at Las Vegas...
Doug P.  |  2:33 PM on November 01, 2024
Twitter

We are just four days away from the election, and for some reason the Dems and media think a helpful closing message includes lying like crazy about what Donald Trump said Liz Cheney should do. 

The Left has turned these comments into "Trump said Liz Cheney should be assassinated" or "Trump said Liz Cheney should face a firing squad." Here's what Trump actually said: 

The level of lying got so bad that even a writer from Vox, which isn't exactly The Heritage Foundation or remotely on the Right, can't get on board with the Left's desired narrative.

The Dem BS is too much for a Vox writer? Yes, it's come to this:

That's another good point. What kind of firing squad or executioner would give a rifle to the person they're taking out? Also some of Beauchamp's fellow lefties aren't going to like his reality check. 

Oh, Beauchamp's hearing about it alright. Neera Tanden, a White House domestic policy adviser to Placeholder President Joe Biden, is one who wasn't happy with a fellow lefty pointing out the lies about what Trump really was saying:

If anybody doesn't get aboard the Left's latest delusion and gaslighting effort, they're "defending" Trump? Actually he's only defending reality. 

"Intellectual honesty" is getting in shorter and shorter supply the closer the election gets (and the more desperate the Harris campaign becomes).

That's exactly why that particular lie is being pushed by the Left. They don't want to have an honest conversation about the point Trump was making about Cheney.

Somebody hand Neera a tissue. Clearly she has an issue.

