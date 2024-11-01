Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Angry Vox Journo Won't Push Dem Spin About Trump's Liz Cheney Remarks

We are just four days away from the election, and for some reason the Dems and media think a helpful closing message includes lying like crazy about what Donald Trump said Liz Cheney should do.

The Left has turned these comments into "Trump said Liz Cheney should be assassinated" or "Trump said Liz Cheney should face a firing squad." Here's what Trump actually said:

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself.



Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it.



Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

The level of lying got so bad that even a writer from Vox, which isn't exactly The Heritage Foundation or remotely on the Right, can't get on board with the Left's desired narrative.

Zack is no Trump fan and even he can't take the the lies coming from the Harris campaign https://t.co/8NFkKWPPvH — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 1, 2024

The Dem BS is too much for a Vox writer? Yes, it's come to this:

Folks, Trump didn't threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages.



Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren't armed. pic.twitter.com/AmKWkAVfur — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2024

That's another good point. What kind of firing squad or executioner would give a rifle to the person they're taking out? Also some of Beauchamp's fellow lefties aren't going to like his reality check.

Thanks for being honest about this. You'll take grief for it from your Leftist buddies. — Freely Informed (@FreedomsLH) November 1, 2024

Oh, Beauchamp's hearing about it alright. Neera Tanden, a White House domestic policy adviser to Placeholder President Joe Biden, is one who wasn't happy with a fellow lefty pointing out the lies about what Trump really was saying:

White House official Neera Tanden is having a meltdown because a liberal journalist is not complying with the Democrat spin on Trump's Liz Cheney remarks. pic.twitter.com/cJ3WE36Evu — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 1, 2024

What are you doing? He says the guns are trained at her face. It’s clear as day and ask yourself why you feel the need to defend this blatant threat of violence. — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) November 1, 2024

If anybody doesn't get aboard the Left's latest delusion and gaslighting effort, they're "defending" Trump? Actually he's only defending reality.

It is not "defending" Trump to describe what he said accurately — it is basic intellectual honesty.



Telling the truth is how we in the media retain our credibility, especially when we frequently (and rightfully!) criticize Trumphttps://t.co/TTDaYWRCy5 — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2024

"Intellectual honesty" is getting in shorter and shorter supply the closer the election gets (and the more desperate the Harris campaign becomes).

Oh, stop. I was alive for the Bush/Cheney years, and heard nonstop “If you love war so much, why don’t YOU go get blown up instead of sending our sons to do so.”

That rhetoric is as old as war and politics. It’s nothing new. Your fainting couch is fake as fake can be. https://t.co/nUWDDY6qEt — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) November 1, 2024

That's exactly why that particular lie is being pushed by the Left. They don't want to have an honest conversation about the point Trump was making about Cheney.

OMG, @neeratanden you’re so upset that he is ruining your narrative of lies.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) November 1, 2024

"What are you doing!". Umm, he's taking a buzzsaw to your false narrative and lies, @neeratanden. Cry, more. — JBEEZ (@J_Bullet10) November 1, 2024

Somebody hand Neera a tissue. Clearly she has an issue.