Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney Should Face a Firing Squad' BS

Yesterday Donald Trump said something that again triggered the Left along with faux "conservatives," and this time the source of lib anger occurred when the GOP nominee pointed out that people like Liz Cheney who support wars overseas might not be so cavalier about it if they would go do some of the fighting themselves. Here's Trump's full quote:

Advertisement

CONTEXT: He’s talking about how politicians are so quick to send young Americans to die in foreign endless wars



“They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying Oh gee, let's send 10,000 troops into the mouths of the enemy.” pic.twitter.com/0FSXRntsEF — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 1, 2024

Deceptive snakes have now turned that into "Trump said Liz Cheney should face a firing squad" or "Trump calls for assassination of Liz Cheney."

The Left's ignoring Trump's main point because they don't want to "go there":

I lived through the Iraq war and I'm sorry but now DEMOCRATS are outraged by the suggestion rich politicians vote for wars without bearing the burden of fighting in them?



That's all they said about Republicans for almost a decade. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 1, 2024

The Harris campaign sent out the talking points, and the media and other Democrats are of course running with them. Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who never met a BS narrative he didn't like, also helped spread the latest lie:

There is a straight line from



giving immunity to the mob that stormed the Capitol;



to threatening his political opponents with military action;



to saying Liz Cheney should face a firing squad.



Trump is making it 💯 clear violence will be a major part of his presidency. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 1, 2024

Does a day ever go by where this guy doesn't spread lies?

No one said Liz Cheney should face a firing squad. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) November 1, 2024

And yet Murphy doesn't care.

This is just the latest lie you guys have come up with. He was just making the point that Liz Cheney, like all sorts of people on Capitol Hill, are constantly advocating for war, but don't want to be in danger themselves. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 1, 2024

Murphy won't acknowledge Trump's actual point because it would make things way too uncomfortable for Chris and too many of his DC pals.