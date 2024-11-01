Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney Should Face a Firing Squad' BS

Guy Benson DROPS CNN for NOT Throwing Guest Making GROSS Claim About JD...
Doug P.  |  11:18 AM on November 01, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Yesterday Donald Trump said something that again triggered the Left along with faux "conservatives," and this time the source of lib anger occurred when the GOP nominee pointed out that people like Liz Cheney who support wars overseas might not be so cavalier about it if they would go do some of the fighting themselves. Here's Trump's full quote:

Deceptive snakes have now turned that into "Trump said Liz Cheney should face a firing squad" or "Trump calls for assassination of Liz Cheney."

The Left's ignoring Trump's main point because they don't want to "go there":

The Harris campaign sent out the talking points, and the media and other Democrats are of course running with them. Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy, who never met a BS narrative he didn't like, also helped spread the latest lie:

Does a day ever go by where this guy doesn't spread lies?

And yet Murphy doesn't care.

Murphy won't acknowledge Trump's actual point because it would make things way too uncomfortable for Chris and too many of his DC pals.

