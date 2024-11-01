Guy Benson OWNS CNN for Gross Claim About JD Vance that Ironically Did...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney...
VIP
Politico's Spin on Joe Rogan's Interview with JD Vance Sums Up Media's Long...
Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up REKT for Editing Trump Speech to Look...
YIKES: October Jobs Report Is ABYSMALLY BAD, but the Media Dutifully Carry Water...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying...
Robby Starbuck Chalks Up ANOTHER Win: Boeing Announces Dismantling of DEI Department
YOU DON'T SAY! AP Reports White House Altered Biden's 'Garbage' Transcript Over Official...
Take Heed This Halloween Monsters Are Real
VIP
I Listened to JD Vance on Rogan and Came Away Liking Him Even...
Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
VIP
Biden Just Says You're Trash, the Media Actually BELIEVE That
Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in...

'Coach' Tim Walz Has Another Football Lingo Issue, Coach and Sen. Tommy Tuberville Helps Out

Doug P.  |  10:49 AM on November 01, 2024
ImgFlip

The Kamala Harris campaign previously put her running-mate Tim Walz in charge of being relatable to men (a demographic Kamala's performing horribly with), especially in swing states. As a result, somebody thought it would be a good idea for the person Team Harris is presenting as "the coach" to run with a few football analogies. Since then it's become clear that Walz, or whoever is actually posting to his account, isn't very up on their sportsball vernacular.

Advertisement

A few days ago we talked about this doozy from Walz:

Thankfully for the sake of our entertainment, Team Walz isn't giving up offering lessons from "The Coach" about what's at stake in the election via football analogies. We are now in "the final quarter":

Actual coach (Auburn U.) and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville thought he'd help out Walz, or whoever posted that: 

LOL! The exaggerated quote marks around "coach" is also a nice touch. 

Recommended

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney Should Face a Firing Squad' BS
Doug P.
Advertisement

Right?

Excellent idea!

Walz is hoping his side hits a grand slam touchdown next Tuesday. Let's dash those hopes.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney Should Face a Firing Squad' BS
Doug P.
Deceptive SNAKES at Kamala's HQ Straight-Up REKT for Editing Trump Speech to Look Like Liz Cheney Threat
Sam J.
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservative Women Chew Mark Cuban Up and SPIT HIM OUT for Trying to 'Clarify' His Remarks
Sam J.
YIKES: October Jobs Report Is ABYSMALLY BAD, but the Media Dutifully Carry Water for Harris
Amy Curtis
Robby Starbuck Chalks Up ANOTHER Win: Boeing Announces Dismantling of DEI Department
Grateful Calvin
Go Drunk KamalaWins Account, You're Home
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Does His Part to Spread 'Trump Said Liz Cheney Should Face a Firing Squad' BS Doug P.
Advertisement