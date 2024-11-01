'Coach' Tim Walz Has Another Football Lingo Issue, Coach and Sen. Tommy Tuberville Helps Out

The Kamala Harris campaign previously put her running-mate Tim Walz in charge of being relatable to men (a demographic Kamala's performing horribly with), especially in swing states. As a result, somebody thought it would be a good idea for the person Team Harris is presenting as "the coach" to run with a few football analogies. Since then it's become clear that Walz, or whoever is actually posting to his account, isn't very up on their sportsball vernacular.

A few days ago we talked about this doozy from Walz:

Hang it in the Louvre



I’m shocked, shocked that they’re struggling with male voters pic.twitter.com/M8FBZWBl0w — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 28, 2024

Thankfully for the sake of our entertainment, Team Walz isn't giving up offering lessons from "The Coach" about what's at stake in the election via football analogies. We are now in "the final quarter":

Huddle up, team. It’s the final quarter.



We’ve got the ball and we’re driving down field. And boy, do we have the team to win this.



Let’s make it happen: https://t.co/uyNRZrYcpq pic.twitter.com/sJaWHVOqG9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 31, 2024

Actual coach (Auburn U.) and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville thought he'd help out Walz, or whoever posted that:

We call it the 4th Quarter, "Coach". https://t.co/G5rh604euo — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 1, 2024

LOL! The exaggerated quote marks around "coach" is also a nice touch.

“Final quarter.” Did they just give this guy a position on the high school team out of pity because he wouldn’t leave them alone? Because it couldn’t have been because he knew football. https://t.co/Vq21G6oWvc — Brittany (@bccover) November 1, 2024

Right?

You're sports analogies are cringe — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 31, 2024

Purchase idea for your social media intern who writes these tweets: pic.twitter.com/EdhrFiBLMQ — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 1, 2024

Excellent idea!

Maybe he coached football. But if he did, this was the team: https://t.co/nuK3a87AKp pic.twitter.com/kJj6V9b6Ab — Garrick I - Rex Britannia - Imperator Americæ (@Boydesian) November 1, 2024

definitely gonna score a home run in the basket https://t.co/MwPSCY8xIX — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 1, 2024

Walz is hoping his side hits a grand slam touchdown next Tuesday. Let's dash those hopes.