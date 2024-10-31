Megyn Kelly vs. Glenn Beck: Who Wore the Biden-Inspired Halloween Costume Better? (Trump Should Judge)

Placeholder President Biden made his "Trump supporters are garbage" comment just in time for Halloween, and of course those comments provided Donald Trump with an opportunity to troll Joe's latest "unity" fail that has hamstrung the Harris campaign's phony "bring everybody together" effort:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

"Garbage" is the hot word heading into Election Day, and it was just begging to inspire some costumes. A "dumpster" theme was definitely in the air tonight in honor of the Dems' latest attempt to belittle Trump supporters. At least Hillary Clinton came up with "deplorables" which wasn't as easy to represent in costume form. But "garbage"? That's totally doable.

Fortunately nobody needs to go to a Halloween store to dress for the "garbage" occasion. On Halloween night, Glenn Beck and Megyn Kelly ended up competing in a "who wore it better" for the Biden-Harris ages:

Oh, that's a tough one!

Here's Megyn Kelly's Halloween offering, and hopefully Joe Biden is honored by the shout-out:

Happy Halloween Garbage People! pic.twitter.com/QhEeKTzFuW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 31, 2024

Glenn Beck's is great too, though his costume might be a little more Hefty (we'll show ourselves out):

SPOOKY! Glenn is a Trump supporter for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/eAhl7zn3hH — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) October 31, 2024

We'll call this edition of "who wore it better" a tie. Well done on both counts! And thanks to Joe Biden for the inspiration which will hopefully add to Trump's vote tally next week.