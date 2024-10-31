Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...

Megyn Kelly vs. Glenn Beck: Who Wore the Biden-Inspired Halloween Costume Better? (Trump Should Judge)

Doug P.  |  8:40 PM on October 31, 2024
Twitter

Placeholder President Biden made his "Trump supporters are garbage" comment just in time for Halloween, and of course those comments provided Donald Trump with an opportunity to troll Joe's latest "unity" fail that has hamstrung the Harris campaign's phony "bring everybody together" effort:

"Garbage" is the hot word heading into Election Day, and it was just begging to inspire some costumes. A "dumpster" theme was definitely in the air tonight in honor of the Dems' latest attempt to belittle Trump supporters. At least Hillary Clinton came up with "deplorables" which wasn't as easy to represent in costume form. But "garbage"? That's totally doable. 

Fortunately nobody needs to go to a Halloween store to dress for the "garbage" occasion. On Halloween night, Glenn Beck and Megyn Kelly ended up competing in a "who wore it better" for the Biden-Harris ages: 

Oh, that's a tough one! 

Here's Megyn Kelly's Halloween offering, and hopefully Joe Biden is honored by the shout-out:

