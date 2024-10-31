Elmo LOSING It! MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Reaching Peak Meltdown Phase and There Are Still 5 Days to Go

There's five days to go still until the election and we're already getting a preview coming meltdowns if Trump is victorious.

If Team Garbage wins outlets like MSNBC are going to be "must-see TV."

Advertisement

The "Morning Joe" show had a possible preview of coming attractions this morning.

We'll start with Mika Brzezinski telling a story perfect for Halloween, and we're surprised she wasn't clad in Handmaid's Tale garb for the occasion:

"This is the final hour... Women, this is your future, and we are living it now. The stories are real right now... and it's a nightmare."



—@MorningMika stresses the importance of mobilizing voters to protect women's reproductive health care this election https://t.co/W10iBDDY9Y pic.twitter.com/2u3yl0eOMX — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 31, 2024

It must be nice to have so much money that the only thing that concerns you is keeping it legal to kill the unborn as late into the term as possible.

Around that same time, Joe Scarborough showed that if the TDS on MSNBC thing doesn't work out he might have a career as an impressionist:

Joe Scarborough loses it on MSNBC, starts talking like Elmo. Their brains are broken by Trump: pic.twitter.com/ufH7TSiq2r — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 31, 2024

"The gaslighting never ends." Scarborough's right, just not for the reason he thinks.

NEW: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough starts talking like Elmo on live TV as he fumed about Trump’s garbage truck stunt.



I haven’t seen them this mad since Trump worked at McDonald’s.



Scarborough: “The hypocrisy Mika over a misstatement by Joe Biden, which he quickly corrected is, is… pic.twitter.com/ZCvaqObdMJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 31, 2024

Trump is definitely directly over the target:

Yup. The garbage truck stunt most definitely worked if this is any indication. https://t.co/KKlHV7Jra6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 31, 2024

Oh, it worked!

I'm going to laugh when MSNBC storms the Capitol after they lose. — Larry Dick (@fixournews) October 31, 2024

At the very least if Trump wins the Left will try to keep the results from being certified and "election denial" will no longer be a "grave threat to democracy."