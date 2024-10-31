Elmo LOSING It! MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Reaching Peak Meltdown Phase and There Are Still 5 Days to Go

'Hall of Fame Tweet'! Tom Cotton Shares Pics Proving the Biden-Harris Economy Has...
Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on October 31, 2024
Twitter

There's five days to go still until the election and we're already getting a preview coming meltdowns if Trump is victorious.

If Team Garbage wins outlets like MSNBC are going to be "must-see TV."

The "Morning Joe" show had a possible preview of coming attractions this morning.

We'll start with Mika Brzezinski telling a story perfect for Halloween, and we're surprised she wasn't clad in Handmaid's Tale garb for the occasion: 

It must be nice to have so much money that the only thing that concerns you is keeping it legal to kill the unborn as late into the term as possible. 

Around that same time, Joe Scarborough showed that if the TDS on MSNBC thing doesn't work out he might have a career as an impressionist: 

"The gaslighting never ends." Scarborough's right, just not for the reason he thinks.

Trump is definitely directly over the target:

Oh, it worked!

At the very least if Trump wins the Left will try to keep the results from being certified and "election denial" will no longer be a "grave threat to democracy."

