James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's Stupid

There are just five days to go until the election, and the fakest and phoniest presidential campaign in memory is winding down the same way it ramped up: By lying, gaslighting and hiding their real agenda:

On day one, Donald Trump would walk into the Oval Office with an enemies list.



When I am elected, I will walk in with a to-do list full of priorities focused on the American people. pic.twitter.com/XBrjIRk482 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2024

That caught the attention of James Woods and his irony and projection detectors. Harris' last-minute "unity" push just got smoked:

Says the woman who calls Trump voters “fascists,” while the guy she overthrew in a palace coup calls us “garbage.”



Go back to San Francisco. Enjoy your retirement tiptoeing through the needles and feces you and Gavin Newsom are responsible for. https://t.co/QnxYvMBeN4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 31, 2024

Ah yes, we're awash in all the "unity" coming from the Democrats! And it's a good thing the VP in the administration that's been trying to throw their Dems opponent in jail by any means necessary won't have an enemies list if they're given more power. Is anybody buying that one?

Woods joins us in hoping this person is not put in the most powerful office in the land:

A little preview of how she’ll be with unrestricted power.



Send her back to San Francisco before we are in World War III pic.twitter.com/8N51ejgOEx — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 31, 2024

And then there's Tim Walz. This scenario couldn't possibly be more YIKES.

Barack Obama remains confused...

Yep, it's a total mystery, Barack!