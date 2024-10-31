Hang It in the Louvre: NYT's Reporter Gets BRUTAL Community Note for Lies...
James Woods Points to Harris' 'Day 1 Priorities' As Proof Kamala Hopes Everybody's Stupid

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on October 31, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

There are just five days to go until the election, and the fakest and phoniest presidential campaign in memory is winding down the same way it ramped up: By lying, gaslighting and hiding their real agenda:

That caught the attention of James Woods and his irony and projection detectors. Harris' last-minute "unity" push just got smoked: 

Ah yes, we're awash in all the "unity" coming from the Democrats! And it's a good thing the VP in the administration that's been trying to throw their Dems opponent in jail by any means necessary won't have an enemies list if they're given more power. Is anybody buying that one?

Woods joins us in hoping this person is not put in the most powerful office in the land:

And then there's Tim Walz. This scenario couldn't possibly be more YIKES.

Barack Obama remains confused...

Yep, it's a total mystery, Barack!

