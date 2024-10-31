Garbage Media Alert! CBS Evening News Opened With Trump 'Giving No Grace' to Biden

OH NO! ... Anyway: TV Executive Worries That a Trump Victory Would Be...
Doug P.  |  9:03 AM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Donald Trump and his campaign came up with another stroke of genius yesterday after the GOP nominee mocked President Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" by trading in his McDonalds uniform for a garbage truck and safety vest

And that's how it's done!

Some in the media, however, seemed a bit triggered. As @CurtisHouck noted, the CBS Evening News opened with the anchor pointing out that Trump didn't give Biden any "grace" after calling his supporters garbage:

Here's the full post:

CBS's Norah O'Donnell opens the 'CBS Evening News' mad about Trump's garbage truck "stunt" and that people are "giving" Biden any "no grace" for calling Trump supporters "garbage" last night: 

"Both campaigns are locking their focus on the battleground states. Vice President Kamala Harris rallied in North Carolina and Pennsylvania today and is in Wisconsin tonight. Former President Donald Trump was in North Carolina earlier, and tonight, he is also in Wisconsin. He landed in Green Bay just a short time ago and then pulled this campaign stunt, speaking to reporters from a garbage truck, proof that he and his supporters are giving no grace to a gaffe by President Biden where he, in his explanation, inadvertently called Trump supporters garbage. This, of course, was in response to that racist joke about floating garbage told at a Trump rally just last weekend. Vice President Harris is distancing herself from the negativity and trying to drive home her unifying message that if elected, she will represent all Americans."

Yet another "news" item that should be tagged "I'm Kamala Harris and I approve this message."

Propaganda detected:

If anything has turned to "garbage" it's the state of the media. 

Fingers crossed!

They are, and they don't even care that it's so obvious. 

