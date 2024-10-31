Garbage Media Alert! CBS Evening News Opened With Trump 'Giving No Grace' to Biden

Donald Trump and his campaign came up with another stroke of genius yesterday after the GOP nominee mocked President Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" by trading in his McDonalds uniform for a garbage truck and safety vest.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/7UwMZ8syvx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Some in the media, however, seemed a bit triggered. As @CurtisHouck noted, the CBS Evening News opened with the anchor pointing out that Trump didn't give Biden any "grace" after calling his supporters garbage:

CBS's Norah O'Donnell opens the 'CBS Evening News' mad about Trump's garbage truck "stunt" and that people are "giving" Biden any "no grace" for calling Trump supporters "garbage" last night:



"Both campaigns are locking their focus on the battleground states. Vice President… pic.twitter.com/qLAfynERaG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 31, 2024

A real quote from a sitting CBS News anchor. https://t.co/0db5tWXz9c pic.twitter.com/rZaQQme7ZJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2024

CBS News and @NorahODonnell are just STRAIGHT UP unfiltered and subliterate propagandists now.



They still have not released the 60 Minutes transcript, continuing to hide whatever really happened there. https://t.co/PIOLDdv3jj — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 31, 2024

If anything has turned to "garbage" it's the state of the media.

"Inadvertently." What about all the "inadvertent" semi-fascist accusations? 😂🤣 These people are impossible. We are on track for a major realignment in this country. https://t.co/4lSzqwpLpF — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 31, 2024

They are, and they don't even care that it's so obvious.