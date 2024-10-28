Katie Pavlich Spotted 'a History Lesson for Hillary Clinton' Inside Madison Square Garden
'Interesting Hypocrisy': Chris Hayes Found It Unacceptable for Cop to Appear at Trump Rally in Uniform

Doug P.  |  9:32 AM on October 28, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

The level of desperation on the Left with the election just over one week away is palpable, not to mention absolutely ridiculous.

As a result, the closing argument from the Kamala Harris campaign and its media arm is basically "Trump drinks water, and you know who else drank water!"

In this latest episode of "Trump and his supporters had a Nazi rally," the GOP nominee had a rally at Madison Square Garden, and you know what other people once had a rally there! MSNBC is of course all over that spin because they have no sense of shame or journalistic scruples whatsoever: 

It was the strangest "Nazi" rally of all time:

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Chris Hayes saw something that troubled him: The NYPD Chief of Patrol at the rally being interviewed on Newsmax while in uniform.

Somebody get the smelling salts! 

How loud would Hayes have been cheering if an officer in uniform took a knee at a BLM protest? It certainly doesn't bother the Democrats in other circumstances either.

Clearly the Left hates it when the somebody on the Right plays by their set of rules.

