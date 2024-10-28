'Interesting Hypocrisy': Chris Hayes Found It Unacceptable for Cop to Appear at Trump Rally in Uniform

The level of desperation on the Left with the election just over one week away is palpable, not to mention absolutely ridiculous.

As a result, the closing argument from the Kamala Harris campaign and its media arm is basically "Trump drinks water, and you know who else drank water!"

In this latest episode of "Trump and his supporters had a Nazi rally," the GOP nominee had a rally at Madison Square Garden, and you know what other people once had a rally there! MSNBC is of course all over that spin because they have no sense of shame or journalistic scruples whatsoever:

Obama last week: "How did things get so divisive?"



MSNBC last night: pic.twitter.com/gGzVUvuu9m — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 28, 2024

It was the strangest "Nazi" rally of all time:

Meanwhile, MSNBC's Chris Hayes saw something that troubled him: The NYPD Chief of Patrol at the rally being interviewed on Newsmax while in uniform.

Sorry but doing this in uniform is unacceptable. https://t.co/yB054dAGTJ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 28, 2024

Somebody get the smelling salts!

dems do it ALL the time. we're not playing by the old rules anymore. the dems used them to hamstring Republicans. Geese and Ganders, darling — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) October 28, 2024

Yeah, I would’ve said that once, but I’m not going to say that now because the rules have changed so too freaking bad https://t.co/qPuYqp3P7T — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 28, 2024

How loud would Hayes have been cheering if an officer in uniform took a knee at a BLM protest? It certainly doesn't bother the Democrats in other circumstances either.

Yet, I see this didn't bother you enough to say anything while at the DNC. You are unserious as a journalist. https://t.co/dejnXOTYS0 pic.twitter.com/U6O7fAWtNQ — Zane Erickson (@InZane_Erickson) October 28, 2024

Yeah! Being in uniform is unacceptable! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/1CULmkVSts — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 28, 2024

Clearly the Left hates it when the somebody on the Right plays by their set of rules.