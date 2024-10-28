Metaphor Alert! Here's What Happened When Janet Yellen Was Asked About the Status of the Dollar

With any luck Treasury Secretary Janet "inflation is transitory" Yellen will have to get a new job soon, but before she departs there was a display of symbolism that's worth a watch.
The Biden-Harris administration in a nutshell right here:
A few days ago, Janet Yellen was answering: "How concerned are you about the long term status of the dollar?"— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 28, 2024
The US Treasury Department sign fell off. pic.twitter.com/S9tDjqyXAb
That could not be more emblematic of the last nearly four years.
Poetic. Right out of a movie script.— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 28, 2024
Unfortunately the movie we've been watching is part Monty Python, part Three Stooges and part Marx Brothers (except with Karl Marx in the lead).
October 28, 2024
Hopefully that's symbolic in more ways than one:
😂🤣 How perfect is that?— Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) October 28, 2024
This is the perfect ending to the Democrats' reign of destruction.
Let's hope so. Get your vote in!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member