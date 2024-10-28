Metaphor Alert! Here's What Happened When Janet Yellen Was Asked About the Status of the Dollar

Times They Are a-Changin': Mitch McConnell to Step Down As Senate Republican Leader...
Doug P.  |  3:25 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

With any luck Treasury Secretary Janet "inflation is transitory" Yellen will have to get a new job soon, but before she departs there was a display of symbolism that's worth a watch.

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration in a nutshell right here:

That could not be more emblematic of the last nearly four years. 

Unfortunately the movie we've been watching is part Monty Python, part Three Stooges and part Marx Brothers (except with Karl Marx in the lead).

Hopefully that's symbolic in more ways than one:

Let's hope so. Get your vote in!

