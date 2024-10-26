Tim Walz Compares Trump and Harris Closing Arguments While Hoping Everybody's Stupid

The Harris-Walz campaign is one of projection and hypocrisy, and it couldn't be more obvious.

Knowing that, this is what Tim Walz says is the difference between the two sides' closing arguments:

Advertisement

Their closing argument is hate and division.



Our closing argument is unity, joy, and the future – a new way forward. pic.twitter.com/KGdyFhQ0l0 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 26, 2024

A "new way forward" by putting Kamala Harris, who represents the current and "old way forward," back in office? Sure, Tim.

Walz is right, there is a closing argument that is "hate and division," but it's not from Trump's side.

Your team has literally spent the week running around the country saying Trump is Hitler and his supporters are going to hold a Nazi rally in New York.



It's like you're a parody account at this point. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 26, 2024

So much "joy"!

Seriously dude? Your entire campaign has been Hitler Trump 24/7. Trump will win this. — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) October 26, 2024

The Harris campaign's closing argument is pretty much "HITLER HITLER ABORTION NAZI HITLER ABORTION ABORTION HITLER."

The projection in the Democrat party is something to behold.



They spent the last 5 days calling Trump “ literally Hitler” and then they pretend to be the party of unity.



I can’t with these people. https://t.co/OZvHbEEMSR — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 26, 2024

They're incredibly shameless and need to be resoundingly defeated in just over a week.