I Lost IQ Points Listening to This Kamala Supporter Talk About Abortion
WATCH: CNN Panel Lose Their Minds When Guest Drops FACT That Kamala Wasn't...
Dairy State Dispatch: Trump Up by ONE in Wisconsin, Senate Race Tied at...

Tim Walz Compares Trump and Harris Closing Arguments While Hoping Everybody's Stupid

Doug P.  |  11:06 AM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Harris-Walz campaign is one of projection and hypocrisy, and it couldn't be more obvious.

Knowing that, this is what Tim Walz says is the difference between the two sides' closing arguments: 

A "new way forward" by putting Kamala Harris, who represents the current and "old way forward," back in office? Sure, Tim.

Walz is right, there is a closing argument that is "hate and division," but it's not from Trump's side. 

So much "joy"!

The Harris campaign's closing argument is pretty much "HITLER HITLER ABORTION NAZI HITLER ABORTION ABORTION HITLER."

They're incredibly shameless and need to be resoundingly defeated in just over a week.

