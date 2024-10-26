Ex WaPo Editor Concerned Because Not Endorsing Harris Harms the Mission of Independent Journalism

As you probably know by now, the Washington Post has triggered the self-described "pro-democracy" crowd on the Left by not endorsing a presidential candidate this year. According to those who are resigning from the paper or cancelling subscriptions, failure to endorse the Democrat candidate is akin to enabling "fascism" to take hold.

Advertisement

To help understand how the media got to this point in the first place, @tomselliott shared video of an interview with a former editor of the Washington Post. This doozy is quite a head-scratcher:

Ex-Washington Post editor @PostBaron: Not endorsing Kamala Harris is “deeply concerning because they need to continue with their mission of independent journalism” pic.twitter.com/HxEquC8bKG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2024

That they can say this without any pangs of irony or introspection whatsoever helps explain how "journalism" became the raging dumpster fire it is.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Do they ever listen to what they say?????? — kath (@Muskadoptme) October 26, 2024

Pretty amazing, isn't it? Even worse, they do hear what they say and don't find anything a bit "off" about it.

This must be the quintessential example of an oxymoronic statement. https://t.co/moHp7MVBHP — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 26, 2024

Do they hear themselves? Independent - would mean not endorsing anyone. But we all know they wanted to endorse Kamala which also means they are biased. — Abigail.jackson3 (@Jackson32988) October 26, 2024

Constantly shilling for the DC Establishment is "continu[ing] their mission of independent journalism." — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) October 26, 2024

"Democracy dies if we don't only publicly support one party over the other" is quite the take.

It's hard to even imagine that they don't realize what fools they actually sound like. https://t.co/wf8s7QgXLe — KatWrap (@katwrappah) October 26, 2024

Maybe they just don't care.