Ex WaPo Editor Concerned Because Not Endorsing Harris Harms the Mission of Independent Journalism

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on October 26, 2024
Meme

As you probably know by now, the Washington Post has triggered the self-described "pro-democracy" crowd on the Left by not endorsing a presidential candidate this year. According to those who are resigning from the paper or cancelling subscriptions, failure to endorse the Democrat candidate is akin to enabling "fascism" to take hold. 

To help understand how the media got to this point in the first place, @tomselliott shared video of an interview with a former editor of the Washington Post. This doozy is quite a head-scratcher: 

That they can say this without any pangs of irony or introspection whatsoever helps explain how "journalism" became the raging dumpster fire it is.

Pretty amazing, isn't it? Even worse, they do hear what they say and don't find anything a bit "off" about it.

"Democracy dies if we don't only publicly support one party over the other" is quite the take.

Maybe they just don't care.

