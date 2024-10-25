Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful...
Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs
Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes
Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub
Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
VIP
Smug Lefty Challenges MAGA to Debate List of Nobel Prize Winners Endorsing Kamala...
SHENANIGANS! Well-Intended PA Supreme Court Ruling May Create Election Night Chaos
Politico Writer Proves Democrats Are Still Into Slavery After All These Years
Non-Citizens Voting? YUP! That One Thing You Were Told Wasn't Happening Is Happening...
TRAILBLAZER: Jo Ann Davidson, First Female Ohio Speaker of the House, Dies at...
Brian Stelter Is Having a NORMAL One: Says Trump Will Use Espionage Act...
FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsin...
Supreme Court 'Watchdog' Group Turns a Blind Eye to Benefits Bestowed on Leftist...
Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to...

You Can See Kamala Harris' Brain Break in Real Time When Journo Questions Campaign Priorities

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on October 25, 2024
AngieArtist

Two of the issues that are of the utmost importance for most voters are the economy and border security. While Americans are struggling to afford grocery and energy bills. Meanwhile a primary focus of the Harris campaign has shifted from "joy" to "Trump's just like Hitler and will rule like a fascist if elected." 

Advertisement

Today Harris was questioned about that, and, as usual, after frantically thinking about it for a couple seconds, her answer wasn't really an answer: 

Harris isn't used to being asked actual questions that might even be slightly challenging, so she again made the "uh oh what should I say" face before unleashing one of the usual word salads that don't really mean anything: 

Recommended

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is Harris' go-to "think, dammit, THINK" face whenever she's stuck:

You can almost hear the gears grinding to a halt.

Par for the course when watching Harris answer any question.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X
Sam J.
Political Consultant MELTS DOWN Because Some Media Outlets Aren't Pure Dem Propaganda Hubs
Amy Curtis
Philly McDonald's That Hosted Trump Hires Armed Guards to Protect It From Joyful Democrats
Amy Curtis
Unathletic Nerds at AP Stylebook X Account Just Got Pantsed by Community Notes
Amy Curtis
Susan Rice Throws Epic Tantrum and Dumps WaPo Over Kamala Snub
justmindy
Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best Thing on X Today
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X Sam J.
Advertisement