You Can See Kamala Harris' Brain Break in Real Time When Journo Questions Campaign Priorities

Two of the issues that are of the utmost importance for most voters are the economy and border security. While Americans are struggling to afford grocery and energy bills. Meanwhile a primary focus of the Harris campaign has shifted from "joy" to "Trump's just like Hitler and will rule like a fascist if elected."

Today Harris was questioned about that, and, as usual, after frantically thinking about it for a couple seconds, her answer wasn't really an answer:

Here’s the video of Kamala Harris dodging a question about the economy, as in, why is she talking about so much OTHER THAN what voters say is the #1 issue?



pic.twitter.com/0IgswWRH17 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 25, 2024

Harris isn't used to being asked actual questions that might even be slightly challenging, so she again made the "uh oh what should I say" face before unleashing one of the usual word salads that don't really mean anything:

You can see Kamala is trying to figure out how NOT to answer this question even before the reporter is done asking it ... watch her vacant eyes. pic.twitter.com/oXreyOapGv — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 25, 2024

This is Harris' go-to "think, dammit, THINK" face whenever she's stuck:

You can almost hear the gears grinding to a halt.

Asking Kamala a simple policy question is like asking a puppy to write a quantum physics paper. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) October 25, 2024

She responds to questions but doesn’t answer them. — The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) October 25, 2024

This is painful to watch. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 25, 2024

Par for the course when watching Harris answer any question.