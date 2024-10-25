Pa. Undecided Voters Indicate Kamala Harris' 'Trump is Hitler' BS Has Backfired MASSIVELY

'Lots of Finger Pointing'! Campaign Insider Says Kamala Harris's Swing State Operations in...
Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on October 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

Kamala Harris' approach pivoted from a "campaign of joy" to "Donald Trump is Hitler" so fast that many people got whiplash. 

The shameless tactic reeks of last-minute desperation and the internal numbers for Harris obviously has them in a panic, but it's clear they've gone too far and are insulting the intelligence of voters. That includes some undecideds in the major swing state of Pennsylvania. 

Here's video of what several people who say they're undecided think of the absolutely insane and ridiculous rhetoric from the Harris campaign:

Here's the full post above:

Pennsylvania undecided voters soundly REJECT Kamala's ridiculous and dangerous claims that President Trump "is Hitler." 

"I just don't think that's right." 

"She obviously thinks it's going to help her — I don't think it does at all." 

"I'm being pushed toward Trump so strongly because the Democrats keep going straight to Hitler all the time."

 HALPERIN: Does anybody think it's valuable or something you want to hear from Kamala? Raise your hand. 

PANEL: *NO ONE raises their hand*

No rational person who isn't already afflicted with a crippling case of TDS is going to buy the latest level of desperation from Team Harris. The only people who might agree are some of the people who will already be voting for her (TDS addled lefty celebs like Rob Reiner for example). Otherwise it's going to backfire big time.

Harris' entire campaign is her own phoniness combined with "Trump is fascist and Hitler and everybody's dead if he wins." It's all they've got and hopefully the Democrats do NOT get rewarded for it.

