Rep. Ted Lieu Says WaPo Took 'First Step Toward Fascism' By Not Staying in Lockstep With Dems

Earlier today we were talking about the record level of projection and hypocrisy from the Democrats, and we're seeing a lot more of that as the Left's fury at the Washington Post leadership starts to fly in the wake of their presidential endorsement announcement. The Post will not be endorsing either candidate this year, perhaps at least partly because they don't want to put their endorsement on a ship that seems to be sinking rapidly.

Advertisement

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu sees the Post enabling a word that's been abused and misused these last few years: "Fascism":

The first step towards fascism is when the free press cowers in fear. https://t.co/6SjGYyxmR3 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 25, 2024

"The press not falling into permanent lockstep with a single political party is marching towards fascism."

Do these kooks ever listen to themselves?

The only possible way to interpret this is that the free press is terrified of Harris and her fascism, because she's the only one in the race with any real power. Also the only fascist, aside from her running mate. https://t.co/u9t1LyJ5Jb — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) October 25, 2024

As usual Lieu didn't think something through.

You mean seizing control of the free press & weaponize it against the opposition like the left has done? — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) October 25, 2024

Yeah, kind of like that! Or some of Kamala Harris' past comments about what she'd like to do:

Pretty sure the first step is gun confiscation. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 25, 2024

The "fascists" are all on the Left, but projection is all they have at this point.

If Lieu really believes what he said he's just not that bright.