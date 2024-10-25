Rep. Ted Lieu Says WaPo Took 'First Step Toward Fascism' By Not Staying in Lockstep With Dems

Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to...
Doug P.  |  2:55 PM on October 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

Earlier today we were talking about the record level of projection and hypocrisy from the Democrats, and we're seeing a lot more of that as the Left's fury at the Washington Post leadership starts to fly in the wake of their presidential endorsement announcement. The Post will not be endorsing either candidate this year, perhaps at least partly because they don't want to put their endorsement on a ship that seems to be sinking rapidly. 

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu sees the Post enabling a word that's been abused and misused these last few years: "Fascism": 

"The press not falling into permanent lockstep with a single political party is marching towards fascism."

Do these kooks ever listen to themselves?

As usual Lieu didn't think something through.

Yeah, kind of like that! Or some of Kamala Harris' past comments about what she'd like to do:

The "fascists" are all on the Left, but projection is all they have at this point.

If Lieu really believes what he said he's just not that bright.

