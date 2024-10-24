'Morning Joe' Panelist Trips HARD Over Harris While Slamming Those Questioning John Kelly's Integrity

Kamala Harris, her campaign and supporters are trying to get another "Trump loves Hitler" narrative going as part of their closing argument (they offer zero reasons to vote for Harris, only ridiculous claims about her opponent).

Meanwhile, useful idiots for the Harris campaign like Liz Cheney are trying to help out:

If your response to Gen John Kelly, gold star father & Trump’s WH chief of staff, confirming that Trump praised Hitler & called members of our military “suckers and losers” is to defend Trump, you need to look in the mirror and realize your dishonor will live forever. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 23, 2024

Kelly didn't "confirm" anything, he claimed. What's not confirmed is Kelly's claim, because everybody else who was there, including the victim's sister, say Trump never said what the Left is pushing.

But don't you dare question anything John Kelly says! That's "totally obscene," according to MSNBC panelist Mike Barnicle:

"John Kelly is nothing less than fully honorable twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week...For anyone to be questioning his integrity is totally obscene." -@mikebarnicle pic.twitter.com/evjEiFWB6r — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) October 24, 2024

It's "totally obscene" to question Kelly's integrity? Have they told that to their preferred presidential candidate?

Wow, they really turned on a dime when it comes to trusting Kelly's integrity.

He probably doesn't even know about that because these people live inside a narrative bubble and nothing that counters their talking points can penetrate it.

Oh like the intel guys that signed the letter that said the laptop was “Russian disinformation”??? — Jim Burns (@JimBurns525) October 24, 2024

The word "experts" has taken such a hit in the last few years... right up there with "democracy" and "fascist."