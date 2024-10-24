Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)

Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo

Does everybody remember when the Kamala Harris for President slogan was the "campaign of joy"? That campaign spin lasted about as long as the time Joe Biden tried to stay awake past 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Now, like a Roomba returning to its home base, the Harris campaign is back to "Trump loves Hitler and if he wins everybody dies."

This has provided quite a contrast with what Trump's doing, which is addressing the concerns that voters actually have. The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway compares the two closing arguments. Choose your fighter:

Team Harris has also called in Eminem, Springsteen, Beyonce and everybody else who's well known but not named "Kamala Harris."  Meanwhile, the headliner people show up to see at Trump rallies is Donald Trump.

Yes, please do!

