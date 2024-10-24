Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)

Does everybody remember when the Kamala Harris for President slogan was the "campaign of joy"? That campaign spin lasted about as long as the time Joe Biden tried to stay awake past 9 p.m.

Now, like a Roomba returning to its home base, the Harris campaign is back to "Trump loves Hitler and if he wins everybody dies."

This has provided quite a contrast with what Trump's doing, which is addressing the concerns that voters actually have. The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway compares the two closing arguments. Choose your fighter:

Trump closing argument: "I'll fight for you and do for you what I did before on the economy, foreign policy, border, etc."



Harris: "We need Trump's cholesterol numbers and he has secretly told John Kelly evil things he's never told anyone else." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2024

Team Harris has also called in Eminem, Springsteen, Beyonce and everybody else who's well known but not named "Kamala Harris." Meanwhile, the headliner people show up to see at Trump rallies is Donald Trump.

Yes, please do!