Kamala Harris' Closing Arguments: Trump Is Hitler, J6 Bad, and 'Look, I've Got Beyoncé!'

Doug P.  |  12:10 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris and her campaign are going to close out this election season by offering joyful reasons why you should vote for the Democrat candidate by offering serious plans to fix all the problems caused by the... Biden-Harris administration. 

Just kidding! 

The last days of the Harris campaign will be focused on pushing lies about Trump, a speech at the National Mall designed to shine a light on January 6th (something people struggling to afford groceries, gas and energy bills just don't care about), and hoping everybody gets distracted by their celebrity supporters.

Kamala Harris is now such a small part of her campaign that her handlers are making sure she's not even the real headliner at her own rallies. Heck, sometimes Harris' presence isn't even required:

Harris was somewhere else that day, but she will be in attendance at a Beyonce rally tomorrow. The Democrat nominee barely qualifies to make the undercard at her own events:

Harris fans will squee but this is a campaign in all-out panic mode. 

She's probably more adept at those things than Harris, but that's not saying much.

So has repeatedly calling Trump "worse than Hitler."

Bingo!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

