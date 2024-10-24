Kamala Harris' Closing Arguments: Trump Is Hitler, J6 Bad, and 'Look, I've Got Beyoncé!'

Kamala Harris and her campaign are going to close out this election season by offering joyful reasons why you should vote for the Democrat candidate by offering serious plans to fix all the problems caused by the... Biden-Harris administration.

Just kidding!

The last days of the Harris campaign will be focused on pushing lies about Trump, a speech at the National Mall designed to shine a light on January 6th (something people struggling to afford groceries, gas and energy bills just don't care about), and hoping everybody gets distracted by their celebrity supporters.

Kamala Harris is now such a small part of her campaign that her handlers are making sure she's not even the real headliner at her own rallies. Heck, sometimes Harris' presence isn't even required:

.@Eminem introduces former President Obama at campaign event in Detroit, MI.



Full video here: https://t.co/9hoZIYuCbf pic.twitter.com/zHCRMhDi6Q — CSPAN (@cspan) October 23, 2024

Harris was somewhere else that day, but she will be in attendance at a Beyonce rally tomorrow. The Democrat nominee barely qualifies to make the undercard at her own events:

BREAKING: Beyoncé will appear with Vice President Harris at her event in Houston, Texas on Friday and is set to perform. pic.twitter.com/DM0U8X8VgW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 24, 2024

Harris fans will squee but this is a campaign in all-out panic mode.

Beyonce is known for her economic knowledge and wise foreign policy, great move — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) October 24, 2024

She's probably more adept at those things than Harris, but that's not saying much.

The influencers have lost their influence. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) October 24, 2024

So has repeatedly calling Trump "worse than Hitler."

It’s telling that the star power for Kamala Harris rallies comes from Bruce Springsteen and Beyoncé, while the star attraction of Trump rallies is Donald Trump. — Daniel McCarthy (@ToryAnarchist) October 24, 2024

Bingo!