'Was This Message Revised'? Barack Obama Tells Young People Not to Let Old People Decide Their Future

Times sure have changed. Earlier this year President Joe Biden was intent on running for reelection and Kamala Harris and most other Democrats insisted he was sharp, focused and totally up to the job.

Then the debate happened and made it clear very publicly that they had been lying about Biden (with the media's help of course), at which point America got whiplash from the rapid one-eighty as Joe was shown the door and replaced by Kamala without a vote ever being cast.

A change in candidate means a change in strategy. The Democrats' closing pitch for Harris is now "Trump's too old, and oh, by the way, he's also Hitler."

Barack Obama's all over the "Trump's too old" part:

Here's my message to young people: you wouldn't let a bunch of old people decide what music you're going to listen to or what clothes you're going to wear – so don't let them decide your future.



Make a plan to vote today: https://t.co/V3uLF7XRqt pic.twitter.com/VR5T97x8K1 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 23, 2024

Isn't that from the same guy who urged everybody to vote for Biden four years ago?

Yep, that's him!

Hi Mr. Obama, was this message revised at some point over the summer? — Foster (@foster_type) October 23, 2024

Everything has been revised.

“Don’t let old people decide your future”



*endorses senile Joe Biden* (before he got pushed out) https://t.co/R5H7VdYuW6 — Boston College Muse (@bostoncollmuse) October 23, 2024

It's shameless, but then again we're talking about Barack "if you like your plan you can keep it" Obama.