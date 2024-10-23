COWARD: Drudge Report Jumps on the 'Trump Praised Hitler!' Media Narrative Train, Locks...
'Was This Message Revised'? Barack Obama Tells Young People Not to Let Old People Decide Their Future

Doug P.  |  2:10 PM on October 23, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Times sure have changed. Earlier this year President Joe Biden was intent on running for reelection and Kamala Harris and most other Democrats insisted he was sharp, focused and totally up to the job.

Then the debate happened and made it clear very publicly that they had been lying about Biden (with the media's help of course), at which point America got whiplash from the rapid one-eighty as Joe was shown the door and replaced by Kamala without a vote ever being cast. 

A change in candidate means a change in strategy. The Democrats' closing pitch for Harris is now "Trump's too old, and oh, by the way, he's also Hitler."

Barack Obama's all over the "Trump's too old" part:

Isn't that from the same guy who urged everybody to vote for Biden four years ago? 

Here's an Old Post From Kamala Harris About the Guy Dems Now Present As a 'Grand Arbiter of Truth'
Doug P.
Yep, that's him!

Everything has been revised. 

It's shameless, but then again we're talking about Barack "if you like your plan you can keep it" Obama.

