Disgusting: The 'If You Like Your Plan You Can Keep It' Ex-Prez Helps Dems Spread Another MASSIVE Lie

A recent Trump town hall was interrupted for more than a half hour due to multiple medical emergencies in the audience:

Former President Donald Trump's town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening was interrupted twice by medical emergencies in a very warm Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds before he pivoted -- turning the concert into an impromptu concert where he stood on stage swaying to music for nearly 45 minutes. There was a medical emergency that required an attendee to be placed on a stretcher about 30 minutes into the event. As the crowd started singing "God Bless America," Trump requested that "Ave Maria" be played on the loudspeakers as medics tended to the man.

Advertisement

Democrat desperation has caused them to start claiming Trump waiting for medical personnel to do their jobs and help the audience members was an extended mental lapse on the part of the Republican nominee. Even Barack Obama got in on that total load of BS:

President Obama: Have you seen Trump lately? He held a town hall where he stopped taking questions and just swayed to Ave Maria and YMCA for half an hour. You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this. We don’t need to see what an older, crazier Donald Trump looks… pic.twitter.com/Zs07tToAA3 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 18, 2024

Another day brought with it another shameless lie from Obama.

The party concerned with misinformation and cheap fakes about Biden’s cognitive ability continues to spread an actual lie about their political opponent. He stopped taking questions because an audience member was having a medical emergency. This is easily verifiable. https://t.co/WjKIVfI6zz — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 19, 2024

I get that everyone wants to take their shots. But continuing to lie about this when the actual reason was two people having medical emergencies is pretty disgusting. https://t.co/fcTvBS2skU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 19, 2024

Just because a Dem lie has been debunked doesn't mean they'll stop repeating it. Lies at this point are all they have.

This lie has been debunked by multiple outlets.



Trump was allowing medical staff to tend to multiple medical emergencies.



The fact that they've weaponized this is disgusting.



Here are the facts:https://t.co/TvHHeYEAEw — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 18, 2024

As usual, Democrat accusations that the Right engages in "misinformation" and "cheap fakes" are 100 percent pure projection.

Once a liar, always a liar. "If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor" — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 19, 2024

Hearing Barack Obama preach against divisiveness is also rich.