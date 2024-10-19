Disgusting: The 'If You Like Your Plan You Can Keep It' Ex-Prez Helps Dems Spread Another MASSIVE Lie

PLEASE Just Do SCIENCE! Nature Science Journal Whines About Season Lacking Inclusiveness
Doug P.  |  11:38 AM on October 19, 2024
Screenshotted meme

A recent Trump town hall was interrupted for more than a half hour due to multiple medical emergencies in the audience:

Former President Donald Trump's town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday evening was interrupted twice by medical emergencies in a very warm Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds before he pivoted -- turning the concert into an impromptu concert where he stood on stage swaying to music for nearly 45 minutes.

There was a medical emergency that required an attendee to be placed on a stretcher about 30 minutes into the event. As the crowd started singing "God Bless America," Trump requested that "Ave Maria" be played on the loudspeakers as medics tended to the man.

Democrat desperation has caused them to start claiming Trump waiting for medical personnel to do their jobs and help the audience members was an extended mental lapse on the part of the Republican nominee. Even Barack Obama got in on that total load of BS:

Another day brought with it another shameless lie from Obama. 

Just because a Dem lie has been debunked doesn't mean they'll stop repeating it. Lies at this point are all they have.

As usual, Democrat accusations that the Right engages in "misinformation" and "cheap fakes" are 100 percent pure projection. 

Hearing Barack Obama preach against divisiveness is also rich.

