Democrats Have a Man Problem, and This Thread Shows WHY the Left Won't...
Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala...
Kamala Harris Says Americans Are Seeing Trump Become Unhinged in Real Time
The Left is Once Again Attempting to Indoctrinate Kids Through Your Local Public...
We Need DOGE and We Need It ASAP: Elon Musk Draws Attention to...
A Total Mural Failure: Kamala Harris's Campaign Hits a Brick Wall in Philly
Tim Walz Continues to be the Weirdest Person in American Politics and it's...
No Longer the Hope and Change Guy, Barack Obama Has Moved onto Lies...
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala...
Grinchy Gretch's Cringy Selfie Gets Seuss-ified
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not...
Brian Stelter Wants Americans to SHUT UP About their 'Imaginary' Crumbling Roads and...
WOMP WOMP: Decision Desk HQ Forecast Now Says Presidential Race a 'Coin Toss',...
CNN Reports What's Happened to Trump's Favorability Since 2016 (MORE Panic for Harris...

Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the Accidental Punchline

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 19, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Early voting has started in many states in the U.S. and this time a lot more Republicans are participating and getting their ballots in ahead of time to aid the GOP ground game.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris had this to say but she didn't really mention the buzzkill part for Democrats until a few seconds later:

"We're beating all records in terms of early voting." The good news is that the Dems sound like they're taking a break from all that "voter suppression" talk, at least until Trump wins, at which point you know what'll happen next. 

Harris' follow-up then made it clear the word "we" was doing a lot of heavy lifting:

"I don't yet have enough data to tell you who's voting for who."

Ah, well that's an important clarification. 

Recommended

Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala Wins (ANOTHER Trump Ad Is Born)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Harris either knows something nobody else does or just makes this stuff up as she goes. 

Hopefully Harris does eventually find out who those people were voting for and doesn't like the answer. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala Wins (ANOTHER Trump Ad Is Born)
Doug P.
HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala
Amy Curtis
NAILED IT! Freedom Toons Provides the BEST (and Funniest) Take on the Kamala Fox Interview
Grateful Calvin
An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks Out
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says Americans Are Seeing Trump Become Unhinged in Real Time
Brett T.
A Total Mural Failure: Kamala Harris's Campaign Hits a Brick Wall in Philly
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lizzo Tells Harris Rally What the Whole Country Will Look Like if Kamala Wins (ANOTHER Trump Ad Is Born) Doug P.
Advertisement