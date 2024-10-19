Kamala Harris Says 'We're Beating All Records' in Early Voting, Then Delivers the Accidental Punchline

Early voting has started in many states in the U.S. and this time a lot more Republicans are participating and getting their ballots in ahead of time to aid the GOP ground game.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris had this to say but she didn't really mention the buzzkill part for Democrats until a few seconds later:

Kamala claims she's "beating all records in terms of early voting" in Georgia and North Carolina, then says she doesn't "yet have enough data" pic.twitter.com/VEVbMMGYNQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2024

"We're beating all records in terms of early voting." The good news is that the Dems sound like they're taking a break from all that "voter suppression" talk, at least until Trump wins, at which point you know what'll happen next.

Harris' follow-up then made it clear the word "we" was doing a lot of heavy lifting:

"I don't yet have enough data to tell you who's voting for who."

Ah, well that's an important clarification.

Kamala says she's "beating all records in terms of early voting" in Georgia and North Carolina



THEN she says she doesn’t have enough data😂🤣😂🤣😂

pic.twitter.com/wTeRohWNT3 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 19, 2024

Harris either knows something nobody else does or just makes this stuff up as she goes.

She claims the early voting is for her? We we we 😂, she then tells the truth when she acknowledges she doesn’t have the breakdown of who’s voting for who….keep talking Kamala, keep talking. — Mary 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@macknbuddy) October 19, 2024

Hopefully Harris does eventually find out who those people were voting for and doesn't like the answer.