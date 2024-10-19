CNN Reports What's Happened to Trump's Favorability Since 2016 (MORE Panic for Harris HQ)

An American Patriot Boards a Flight with Nancy Pelosi and Absolute Hilarity Breaks...
Doug P.  |  1:42 PM on October 19, 2024

The Harris campaign seems to know they have some major problems with the election just around the corner, and they're now doing the only thing they know: Calling in celebrities to help in desperate attempts to salvage even blue areas:

On Saturday, Harris will host a get-out-the-vote event in Detroit, Michigan, for the city's first day of early voting, alongside Michigan-born rapper Lizzo.

Then, she travels to Atlanta, Georgia, for a rally with pop singer Usher, who is currently headlining a sold-out, three-date concert tour in the southern city. Early voting started in Georgia this week.

It's the usual approach: Crowds will turn out for Lizzo and Usher, followed by the Kamala campaign claiming the large attendance is proof of Harris' popularity.

On the other side of the aisle is Donald Trump, and CNN has reported something that won't be welcome news for the Harris campaign: 

At least partly what's happening is that the media and Dem ridiculously alarmist "worse than Hitler" rhetoric isn't sticking anymore (other than with the forever TDS crowd).

Combine that with the fact that the Democrats are running the most fake, phony, cringe-y candidates ever and that spells bad news for the Left.

People also remember how they didn't practically go bankrupt buying gas and groceries when Trump was in office, no matter how much gaslighting Harris and the Democrats do about that.

