WaPo Pans Trump's 'Below the Belt' Roasting of Dems and Proves He Knocked It Out of the Park

There were plenty of hilarious moments during last night's Al Smith dinner in New York City. Speakers including Donald Trump and comedian Jim Gaffigan delivered the laughs, while Kamala Harris wasn't there but did offer a cringe-inducing video trip to the late 1990s.

As for Trump, his jokes hit the mark big time, and we know that because all the right people didn't think he was funny.

Trump may need to ask for absolution after this unfunny and tasteless bit at the Al Smith dinner.

He can't help himself. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 18, 2024

Yes indeed, some of the people who thought that Gretchen Whitmer giving Dorito communion to a podcaster on her knees wasn't at all inappropriate are upset that Trump might have offended some delicate sensibilities (Trump touched on that as well with his remark about Kamala not being in attendance because she was in Michigan receiving communion from Whitmer).

Maybe a memo has gone out (as usual), because the Washington Post also joined the critics:

Washington Post not happy. pic.twitter.com/3f2BxJFJNL — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 18, 2024

Who could have predicted that review? The Post probably had it written before the event even took place.

Oh please. He was hilarious! https://t.co/dyXESkwcf1 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 18, 2024

Trump was hilarious, which is exactly why they're ticked off.

If Washington Post isn’t happy, it means Trump was a huge success. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 18, 2024

He landed many blows last night. They big mad. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) October 18, 2024

If the WaPoo is butthurt, you know it was great. — Brew (@Brrrrrew) October 18, 2024

The Post's preferred candidate didn't even show up and is dropping in the polls, so their level of frustration will only become more evident over the next couple of weeks.