WaPo Pans Trump's 'Below the Belt' Roasting of Dems and Proves He Knocked It Out of the Park

Doug P.  |  9:45 AM on October 18, 2024
Twitchy

There were plenty of hilarious moments during last night's Al Smith dinner in New York City. Speakers including Donald Trump and comedian Jim Gaffigan delivered the laughs, while Kamala Harris wasn't there but did offer a cringe-inducing video trip to the late 1990s.

As for Trump, his jokes hit the mark big time, and we know that because all the right people didn't think he was funny.

Yes indeed, some of the people who thought that Gretchen Whitmer giving Dorito communion to a podcaster on her knees wasn't at all inappropriate are upset that Trump might have offended some delicate sensibilities (Trump touched on that as well with his remark about Kamala not being in attendance because she was in Michigan receiving communion from Whitmer).

Maybe a memo has gone out (as usual), because the Washington Post also joined the critics:

Who could have predicted that review? The Post probably had it written before the event even took place.

Trump was hilarious, which is exactly why they're ticked off.

The Post's preferred candidate didn't even show up and is dropping in the polls, so their level of frustration will only become more evident over the next couple of weeks.

