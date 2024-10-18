Tone Deaf Alert! Harris Camp Hoping Rich Lib Celebs Can Convince Blue City Voters All Is Well

It's official: The Harris campaign is completely out of ideas and now they're returning to the default position of hoping people vote for whoever celebrities tell them to.

What's glaring about this from Team Kamala though is where it's taking place.

The Harris camp is now apparently working hard to salvage traditionally blue areas, namely Detroit and Atlanta, with the help of entertainers:

New: Harris will be joined by Lizzo in Detroit Saturday for a get out the vote event and later that day, by Usher for an Atlanta rally, I’m told, as the campaign tries to harness celebrity figures to boost early voting. — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) October 18, 2024

Big crowds will turn out to see Lizzo and Usher, all while Harris' stable of DNC-funded social media influencers will claim the big turnout is because Kamala's so popular with voters. Yawn.

This is a campaign gasping for air. https://t.co/lvyGKXeC6Y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 18, 2024

Gasping, and then some. They're turning blue because more of the country is turning red. Panic time!

No. One. Cares. What. Celebrities. Think. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) October 18, 2024

Tell us you're struggling with the black vote without telling us you're struggling with the black vote — Blayne Gilmer (@BGilmer18) October 18, 2024

Apparently the Harris camp bringing in Barack Obama to shame them for not automatically voting for the Democrat hasn't done the trick -- or perhaps even backfired.

Americans are tired, hungry, and worried about providing for their families ... I'm sure breaking out really famous rich people will totally convince them to vote for Kamala. Totally. https://t.co/2dog5Tu4Au — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2024

Yes, trot out more people who are insanely rich and don't have to worry about high grocery and gas prices. Normal people are living paycheck to paycheck. https://t.co/yEbodlRFAp — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) October 18, 2024

Tone deaf doesn't even begin to describe it.