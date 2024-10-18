Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering...
Tone Deaf Alert! Harris Camp Hoping Rich Lib Celebs Can Convince Blue City Voters All Is Well

Doug P.  |  4:20 PM on October 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's official: The Harris campaign is completely out of ideas and now they're returning to the default position of hoping people vote for whoever celebrities tell them to. 

What's glaring about this from Team Kamala though is where it's taking place. 

The Harris camp is now apparently working hard to salvage traditionally blue areas, namely Detroit and Atlanta, with the help of entertainers:

Big crowds will turn out to see Lizzo and Usher, all while Harris' stable of DNC-funded social media influencers will claim the big turnout is because Kamala's so popular with voters. Yawn.

Gasping, and then some. They're turning blue because more of the country is turning red. Panic time!

Apparently the Harris camp bringing in Barack Obama to shame them for not automatically voting for the Democrat hasn't done the trick -- or perhaps even backfired.

Tone deaf doesn't even begin to describe it.

